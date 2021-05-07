CARDS vs Duke series

TheRealVille

TheRealVille

You just can't win enough with subpar pitching. Cards staff have no idea who their top 3 pitchers really are.

That's a recipe for early departure.
 
Bardman

Bardman

Well, once again our coaches leave a pitcher in too long. Man, this is like a broken record. Lots of pop-ups from our hitters. This Dook pitcher is average.
 
Bardman

Bardman

Why in the holy hell is Kirian still on the mound? Totally ridiculous. All the statss (and the results) say he should be in. Plus, i dont care if we do get out of the inning w/o giving up runs. Just doesn’t make sense.
 
Bardman

Bardman

I really thought these guys were going to hold on for top 16 seed. I am not seeing it now. To be honest - I am not loving the coaching decisions or the focus of this team.
 
T

Thecycle27

We knew pitching was going to be an issue. It has been.

Sloppy defensively

Offensively, wildly inconsistent from the entire lineup except Davis. Way too many guys trying to hit homeruns. They let a guy tonight with a era of 6 dominate them.
 
T

Thecycle27

They have played everybody especially in their pitching staff. They all have struggled.

He has tried everyone in the field. I am not sure who else he could give a shot. I think they are way over rated.
 
T

Thecycle27

T

Thecycle27

E

earsky

Yeah,but that's not the point. There are plenty of guys sitting that haven't swung it 5 times all year.
You sit people to shake em up.
There are guys that don't have the focus you need to help the TEAM.
 
T

Thecycle27

I won’t be surprised if they don’t make the tournament. Their RPI is not good.

Lost last 4 ACC games 3 of which where complete blowouts against average teams.
 
E

earsky

Partly why I feel the way I feel is the game I witnessed in person on Tuesday night.
They obviously came to play on Tuesday but put that between last weekend and tonight and I'm not convinced they come to play like they should all the time.
 
T

Thecycle27

This pitching staff is not good at all. Maybe the worst they have had in their time here. They can’t throw strikes and when they do balls are blistered. That tells me their stuff is average at best.

They have to score 5-8 runs to win games. Just not going to happen consistently against good arms.

Down years are going to happen.
 
Bardman

Bardman

I got BLASTED early in the season when I suggested Binelas sit for a game and just watch. I agree with those who suggest a couple of guys need to sit - not for days - bit maybe a game. Where is Metzinger - is he hurt? I guesS Albanese and Prosecky are hurt. In the primary lineup - can we fine a DH who will hit the damn ball? Get Borden (or anyone) in there. Rushing has gone silent, Masterman seems to just swing for the fences... very frustrating.
 
G

gocds

Bardman said:
I got BLASTED early in the season when I suggested Binelas sit for a game and just watch. I agree with those who suggest a couple of guys need to sit - not for days - bit maybe a game. Where is Metzinger - is he hurt? I guesS Albanese and Prosecky are hurt. In the primary lineup - can we fine a DH who will hit the damn ball? Get Borden (or anyone) in there. Rushing has gone silent, Masterman seems to just swing for the fences...
Prosecky played tonight. WOW! Not much you can say. Our pitching was not good to say the least. We only had one error but that was committed late after the game was decided so our defense didn’t cost us this game. Their starting pitcher was very good tonight. I won’t take anything away from Duke as they were the far better team tonight. DH is a very real problem and someone else needs to step up. Yes, Binelas did hit a late homerun, but I’d like to see him sit a game. Maybe he should do DH duties. Maybe we’ll do better tomorrow, at least I certainly hope so.

GO CARDS!!!
 
E

earsky

gocds said:
I won’t take anything away from Duke as they were the far better team tonight.
Yes,they were. No doubt about it.
Were we due a letdown? Of course,but we're in the stretch run of the season and the mental approach looked a lot like last Friday
I'm not ready to concede the season because their are still 8 regular season games left. Anything can happen imo because I saw a team Tuesday night that looked championship caliber.
They did because they can play and they were mentally ready.
 
Bardman

Bardman

After the 3-run HR off of Seamus I bailed (gotta admit) so I didn’t see who else pitched, etc. Good that Prosecky did pitch; earlier in the game I saw him in the dugout and not out in the pen; I assumed he was not available. I am not suggesting Alex sit - he, overall, has been hitting well and his D was great tonight. RF, 3B and DH are struggling (at the plate).
 
