CARDS vs Duke series

Bardman said: I got BLASTED early in the season when I suggested Binelas sit for a game and just watch. I agree with those who suggest a couple of guys need to sit - not for days - bit maybe a game. Where is Metzinger - is he hurt? I guesS Albanese and Prosecky are hurt. In the primary lineup - can we fine a DH who will hit the damn ball? Get Borden (or anyone) in there. Rushing has gone silent, Masterman seems to just swing for the fences... Click to expand...

Prosecky played tonight. WOW! Not much you can say. Our pitching was not good to say the least. We only had one error but that was committed late after the game was decided so our defense didn’t cost us this game. Their starting pitcher was very good tonight. I won’t take anything away from Duke as they were the far better team tonight. DH is a very real problem and someone else needs to step up. Yes, Binelas did hit a late homerun, but I’d like to see him sit a game. Maybe he should do DH duties. Maybe we’ll do better tomorrow, at least I certainly hope so.GO CARDS!!!