Ty Spalding
Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
-
- Aug 23, 2018
-
- 12,758
-
- 36,805
-
- 26
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men’s basketball looks to leave January undefeated as it hosts its final game of the month on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.
Louisville is on a nine-game winning streak that includes eight straight in ACC play. Wake Forest recently fell to Duke 63-56 on Saturday afternoon.
Louisville leads the all-time series between the two programs 9-5, with a 4-1 mark at home. Wake Forest has won the last three meetings.
GAME 21
Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship);
Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Bob Valvano, analysis)
Watch: ACC Network (Wes Durham, pxp | Cory Alexander, analysis | Jim Boeheim, sideline)
Live Stats: Louisville Live Stats
PROMOTIONS
CARDINAL NOTES
Louisville is on a nine-game winning streak that includes eight straight in ACC play. Wake Forest recently fell to Duke 63-56 on Saturday afternoon.
Louisville leads the all-time series between the two programs 9-5, with a 4-1 mark at home. Wake Forest has won the last three meetings.
GAME 21
Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship);
Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Bob Valvano, analysis)
Watch: ACC Network (Wes Durham, pxp | Cory Alexander, analysis | Jim Boeheim, sideline)
Live Stats: Louisville Live Stats
PROMOTIONS
- Coaches vs. Cancer | The Cardinals will honor cancer survivors while bringing awareness to the cause through Coaches vs. Cancer. Halftime will feature a Survivor Walk honoring those in the fight. Details and the chance to sign up to follow.
CARDINAL NOTES
- Louisville is ranked in a national poll, coming in at No. 21 in the AP Poll and No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll on Jan. 27.
- Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey previously worked at Wake Forest from 2001-09 under the late Skip Prosser.
- Senior guard Chucky Hepburn faces off against childhood teammate and friend Hunter Sallis on Tuesday night.
- Four of Louisville’s five losses have all come to teams now ranked in the AP Top 25: No. 2 Duke (17-2), No. 8 Tennessee (17-3), No. 12 Kentucky (14-5), and No. 23 Ole Miss (15-5). As of Jan. 20, those teams, along with Oklahoma (15-4) are a combined 78-19.
- At SMU on Jan. 21, Chucky Hepburn broke the UofL single game assists record with 16. Reyne Smith broke the program’s single game made 3’s record with 10. Louisville became the only DI team this century to have a player with 10+ 3’s and 15+ assists in the same game. The Last NBA team to do it was the Warriors with Klay Thompson (10 3PM) and Steph Curry (15 AST) on Nov. 20, 2022.
- Against North Carolina on Jan. 1, Chucky Hepburn made 16 free throws, tying the program record for free throws made in a single game.
- Louisville played five ranked opponents by Dec. 14. The Cardinals have the 12th best strength of schedule according to KenPom as of Jan. 26.
- As of Jan. 26, Louisville is sixth in the country in 3-point attempts per game (31.1).
- As of Jan. 26, Chucky Hepburn is 14th in total steals with 49 and 13th in the country in steals per game at 2.45. Reyne Smith is leading the country in 3’s per game (3.90), second in total 3-pointers (78) and fourth in total 3-point attempts (191).
- Sophomore forward James Scott is second in the country in dunks as of Jan. 26 with 46 makes on the year, according to Bart Torvik. He leads the ACC in that category and is now eighth on Louisville’s dunks in a single season list.
- Senior guard Reyne Smith was named ACC Player of the Week on Dec. 23 for his 27-point performance at Florida State. It was just the third time in the program’s 11 years in the ACC that Louisville has had multiple ACC Player of the Week awards as Chucky Hepburn also earned that title on Dec. 2.