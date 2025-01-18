Ty Spalding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men’s basketball returns home to the KFC Yum! Center to play a rematch against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The Cardinals enter the game on a seven-game winning streak, that includes six straight ACC victories. Virginia is on a four-game losing streak that started when Louisville won in Charlottesville on Jan. 4.
Louisville trails 6-24 in the all-time series against Virginia with a 4-11 mark at home. The Cardinals haven’t beat the Cavaliers in Louisville since Feb. 9, 2020.
GAME 19
Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship);
Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Jody Demling, analysis)
Watch: ESPN2 (Kevin Brown, pxp | Chris Spatola, analysis)
Live Stats: Louisville Stats
PROMOTIONS
CARDINAL NOTES
- Ville'ns Appreciation Day | The game will feature student-only giveaways and promotions honoring the Cards' official student section, The Ville'ns.
- Four of Louisville’s five losses have all come to teams now ranked in the AP Top 25: No. 3 Duke (15-2), No. 6 Tennessee (16-1), No. 8 Kentucky (14-3), and No. 21 Ole Miss (15-2). As of Jan. 16, those teams, along with [RV] Oklahoma (13-4) are a combined 73-12.
- Against North Carolina on Jan. 1, Chucky Hepburn made 16 free throws, tying the program record for free throws made in a single game.
- Louisville played five ranked opponents before the New Year. The Cardinals have the 12th best strength of schedule according to KenPom as of Jan. 9.
- As of Jan.16, Louisville is 10th in the country in 3-point attempts per game (30.9).
- As of Jan. 16, Chucky Hepburn is 11th in the country in steals per game at 2.50 and eighth in total steals with 45. Reyne Smith is third in the country in total 3-pointers made (64), third in total 3-point attempts (163) and sixth in 3-pointers per game (3.56).
- Sophomore forward James Scott is sixth in the country in dunks as of Jan. 16 with 37 makes on the year, according to Bart Torvik. He leads the ACC in that category and is four dunks away from cracking Louisville’s top-15 dunks in a season list.
- Sixth year senior Noah Waterman is just 22 points away from scoring 1,000 DI career points.
- Senior guard Reyne Smith was named ACC Player of the Week on Dec. 23 for his 27-point performance at Florida State. It was just the third time in the program’s 11 years in the ACC that Louisville has had multiple ACC Player of the Week awards as Chucky Hepburn also earned that title on Dec. 2.
- Against Florida State on Dec. 21, Chucky Hepburn and Terrence Edwards Jr. both logged eight assists apiece; it was the first Louisville game to have two Cardinals log at least eight assists each in the same game since Peyton Siva and Gorgui Deng both had eight against Syracuse in the 2013 Big East Tournament championship game.
- Louisville’s 89-61 victory over No. 14/15 Indiana in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis was Louisville’s first win over a ranked team since beating No. 19/20 Virginia Tech 73-71 on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s the highest ranked opponent the Cards have beat since beating No. 3 Duke 79-73 on Jan. 18, 2020.