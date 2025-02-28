ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Louisville Begins Homestand with Saturday Stripe Out

Ty Spalding

Ty Spalding

Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
Aug 23, 2018
12,829
37,076
26
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men’s basketball opens a three-game homestand to finish off the season with the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.



Louisville has won 16 of its last 17, most recently closing out its road slate with a 71-66 victory at Virginia Tech. Pitt has lost two straight, most recently dropping one to Georgia Tech 73-67 on Tuesday night.



The Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak to the Panthers after beating them in Pittsburgh 82-78 on Jan. 11. Louisville leads the all-time series 22-11 with a 12-3 mark at home in The Ville.



GAME 29

Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship);

Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Jody Demling, analysis)

Watch: ESPN2 (Kevin Brown, pxp | Chris Spatola, analysis)

Live Stats: Louisville Live Stats



PROMOTIONS

  • Stripe Out | Let's stripe out the KFC Yum! Center! Take a look at the map here to see what color to wear as you prepare for gameday.
  • 502 Day | We will celebrate all things Louisville for the third annual 502 Day game.


CARDINAL NOTES

  • The Cardinals secured a double bye in the ACC Tournament and will begin postseason play in the quarterfinals in Charlotte on Thursday, March 13.
  • Louisville has improved from eight wins in 2023-24 to 22 wins in 2024-25, the largest turnaround in program history, improving by 14 wins.
  • For the first time in the 111 years of program history, Louisville has earned five road wins with a margin of victory of 20 points or more: at Virginia (20), at Syracuse (24), at SMU (25), at Boston College (26) and at NC State (25).
  • Starting point guard Chucky Hepburn was named to the Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year Midseason Team.
  • Pat Kelsey’s Cardinals are one of the most improved teams in the country from the end of 2023-24 to now, accounting for the NET and number of wins. He was named to the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Watch List on Feb. 21.
  • As of Feb. 27, Reyne Smith is second in the country in 3’s per game (3.71) and total 3-pointers (104). He’s fourth in total 3-point attempts (270). Chucky Hepburn is 18th in the country in assists per game (6.0) and 24th in total assists (163). He’s also 12th in total steals (66) and 11th steals per game (2.44).
  • Sophomore forward James Scott is second in the country in dunks as of Feb. 27 with 64 makes on the year, according to Bart Torvik. He leads the ACC in that category and is third on Louisville’s dunks in a single season list.
  • Three of Louisville’s six losses have all come to teams now ranked in the AP Top 25: No. 2 Duke (25-3), No. 5 Tennessee (23-5) and No. 17 Kentucky (19-9). As of Feb. 27, those teams, plus RV Ole Miss (19-9), are a combined 86-26.
  • Against Florida State on Feb. 22, Chucky Hepburn knocked down 17 free throws, marking a new single game record for the Cards.
  • At SMU on Jan. 21, Chucky Hepburn broke the UofL single game assists record with 16. Reyne Smith broke the program’s single game made 3’s record with 10. Louisville became the only DI team this century to have a player with 10+ 3’s and 15+ assists in the same game. The Last NBA team to do it was the Warriors with Klay Thompson (10 3PM) and Steph Curry (15 AST) on Nov. 20, 2022.
 
  • Like
Reactions: sccard and PushupMan
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL Louisville Set for Final Road Game at Virginia Tech

Replies
165
Views
3K
Premium: Collision Course
cocoa
C
Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL No. 21/22 Louisville to Host Demon Deacons

Replies
77
Views
2K
Premium: Collision Course
Reecefor3
R
Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL Louisville vs. Virginia

Replies
36
Views
2K
Premium: Collision Course
JTMPR
J
Cody Williams

Louisville @ Syracuse

Replies
47
Views
2K
Premium: Collision Course
TPACardsFan
TPACardsFan
Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL Louisville to Face Seminoles in First ACC Road Game

Replies
84
Views
6K
Premium: Collision Course
Pervis_Griffith
Pervis_Griffith
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back