LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men’s basketball is slated for its final road contest of the year on Tuesday night as it travels to Blacksburg, Va., to take on Virginia Tech at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.
- Louisville has improved from eight wins in 2023-24 to 21 wins in 2024-25, tying for the largest turnaround in program history, improving by 13 wins.
- For the first time in the 111 years of program history, Louisville has earned five road wins with a margin of victory of 20 points or more: at Virginia (20), at Syracuse (24), at SMU (25), at Boston College (26) and at NC State (25).
- Louisville’s game at NC State on Feb. 12 was the first time in program history that the team has hit marks of 60% FG, 50% 3FG and 90% from the free throw line in the same game.
- Starting point guard Chucky Hepburn was named to the Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year Midseason Team.
- Pat Kelsey’s Cardinals are one of the most improved teams in the country from the end of 2023-24 to now, accounting for the NET and number of wins. He was named to the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Watch List on Feb. 21.
- As of Feb. 24, Louisville is ninth in the country in 3-point attempts per game (30.0).
- As of Feb. 24, Reyne Smith is leading in the country in 3’s per game (3.81) and total 3-pointers (103). He’s third in total 3-point attempts (261). Chucky Hepburn is 19th in the country in assists per game (6.0) and 25th in total assists (155). He’s also 15th in total steals (64) and 11th steals per game (2.46).
- Sophomore forward James Scott is fourth in the country in dunks as of Feb. 24 with 58 makes on the year, according to Bart Torvik. He leads the ACC in that category and is fifth on Louisville’s dunks in a single season list - one more dunk and he would tie for third.
- Three of Louisville’s six losses have all come to teams now ranked in the AP Top 25: No. 2 Duke (24-3), No. 5 Tennessee (22-5) and No. 17 Kentucky (18-9). As of Feb. 24, those teams, plus RV Ole Miss (19-8), are a combined 83-25.
- Against Florida State on Feb. 22, Chucky Hepburn knocked down 17 free throws, marking a new single game record for the Cards.
- At SMU on Jan. 21, Chucky Hepburn broke the UofL single game assists record with 16. Reyne Smith broke the program’s single game made 3’s record with 10. Louisville became the only DI team this century to have a player with 10+ 3’s and 15+ assists in the same game. The Last NBA team to do it was the Warriors with Klay Thompson (10 3PM) and Steph Curry (15 AST) on Nov. 20, 2022.
- Fifth-year senior guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr. earned ACC Player of the Week on Feb. 10 and became the third Cardinal to earn the weekly honor this season.