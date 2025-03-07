Ty Spalding
Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
-
- Aug 23, 2018
-
- 12,866
-
- 37,244
-
- 26
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men’s basketball is set for its regular season finale on Saturday afternoon against the Stanford Cardinal at 2 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center. The Senior Day game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Louisville has won 18 of its last 19, most recently besting Cal 85-68 on Wednesday evening. Stanford fell at Notre Dame 56-54 on the same night.
The Cardinals and Cardinal have only met on two occasions, both on neutral courts. Louisville is a perfect 2-0 over Stanford.
GAME 31
Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship);
Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Jody Demling, analysis)
Watch: ESPNU (Wes Durham, pxp | Cory Alexander, analysis)
Live Stats: Louisville Live Stats
PROMOTIONS
CARDINAL NOTES
Louisville has won 18 of its last 19, most recently besting Cal 85-68 on Wednesday evening. Stanford fell at Notre Dame 56-54 on the same night.
The Cardinals and Cardinal have only met on two occasions, both on neutral courts. Louisville is a perfect 2-0 over Stanford.
GAME 31
Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship);
Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Jody Demling, analysis)
Watch: ESPNU (Wes Durham, pxp | Cory Alexander, analysis)
Live Stats: Louisville Live Stats
PROMOTIONS
- Senior Day Red Out | Fans are encouraged to match the players and wear red in celebration of Senior Day!
CARDINAL NOTES
- After Terrence Edwards Jr. scored a career high 35 points on Wednesday night against Cal, Louisville became the only DI program this season to have four different players log at least one 30-point game. It’s also the first time in Louisville’s 111-year history that the team has four players with a 30-point game.
- Louisville has improved from eight wins in 2023-24 to 24 wins in 2024-25, the largest turnaround in program history, improving by 16 wins.
- For the first time in the 111 years of program history, Louisville has earned five road wins with a margin of victory of 20 points or more: at Virginia (20), at Syracuse (24), at SMU (25), at Boston College (26) and at NC State (25).
- Starting point guard Chucky Hepburn was named to the Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year Midseason Team. He earned his second ACC Player of the Week award on Monday.
- Pat Kelsey’s Cardinals are one of the most improved teams in the country from the end of 2023-24 to now, accounting for the NET and number of wins. He was named to the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Watch List on Feb. 21.
- As of March 7, Reyne Smith is third in the country in 3’s per game (3.53) and fourth in total 3-pointers (106) - he’s 17 made 3’s away from breaking Louisville’s made 3-pointers in a single season record.
- As of March 7, Chucky Hepburn is 24th in the country in assists per game (5.9) and 25th in total assists (172). He’s also 13th in total steals (69) and 10th steals per game (2.38).
- Sophomore forward James Scott is second in the country in dunks as of March 7 with 68 makes on the year, according to Bart Torvik. He leads the ACC in that category and is third on Louisville’s dunks in a single season list.
- Three of Louisville’s six losses have all come to teams now ranked in the AP Top 25: No. 2 Duke (27-3), No. 4 Tennessee (24-6) and No. 19 Kentucky (20-10). As of March 4, those teams, plus RV Ole Miss (21-9), are a combined 92-28.
- Against Florida State on Feb. 22, Chucky Hepburn knocked down 17 free throws, marking a new single game record for the Cards.
- At SMU on Jan. 21, Chucky Hepburn broke the UofL single game assists record with 16. Reyne Smith broke the program’s single game made 3’s record with 10. Louisville became the only DI team this century to have a player with 10+ 3’s and 15+ assists in the same game. The Last NBA team to do it was the Warriors with Klay Thompson (10 3PM) and Steph Curry (15 AST) on Nov. 20, 2022.