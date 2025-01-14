Louisville @ Syracuse

Cody Williams
What's going on everyone. Hope you all are doing well and having a great Tuesday. No preview for tonight's game unfortunately. Have been out of town for work, and have been super busy, but we will be back at it for UVA on Saturday. I will provide a quick little rundown.
The Cards come into tonight's game on a 6 game winning streak, while Syracuse comes in on a 2 game winning streak. Cuse's overall record is 8-8 and 2-3 in conference play, with their 2 conference wins coming against BC and GA Tech. Regardless if this team is .500 or not, a conference away game will always be tough. Especially in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse comes in with some talent, and definitely comes in with the size advantage against the Cards. I have no doubt PK and the boys will come out playing well, but we cannot overlook this game. I expect the team to win and cover, but it won't be as easy as everyone may think. The Cards are a -8.5 point favorite on FD.
Go Cards!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men’s basketball will look to extend its winning streak to seven games on Tuesday evening at Syracuse at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.
Louisville enters the contest on a six-game winning streak that includes three on the road, most recently beating Pitt in Pittsburgh 82-78 on Saturday afternoon. Syracuse also picked up a road win on Saturday, beating Boston College 79-71 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Louisville leads the all-time series between the two programs 19-14, but trails 4-8 when playing in Syracuse. The Cardinals haven’t beat the Orange at their place since an overtime 76-72 victory on Feb. 13, 2017 - UofL has lost the last three in Syracuse and last four overall.
GAME 18
Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship);
Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Bob Valvano, analysis)
Watch: ACC Network (Doug Sherman, pxp | Eric Devendorf, analysis)
Live Stats: Syracuse Stats
CARDINAL NOTES
- Four of Louisville’s five losses have all come to teams now ranked in the AP Top 25: No. 3 Duke (14-2), No. 6 Tennessee (15-1), No. 8 Kentucky (13-3), and No. 21 Ole Miss (14-2). As of Jan. 13, those teams, along with [RV] Oklahoma (13-3) are a combined 69-11.
- Against Clemson on Jan. 7, J’Vonne Hadley scored 32 points, the most by any player in an ACC game up to that point in the season.
- Against North Carolina on Jan. 1, Chucky Hepburn made 16 free throws, tying the program record for free throws made in a single game.
- Louisville played five ranked opponents before the New Year. The Cardinals have the 12th best strength of schedule according to KenPom as of Jan. 9.
- As of Jan.12, Louisville is ninth in the country in 3-point attempts per game (31.1).
- As of Jan. 12, Chucky Hepburn is 10th in the country in steals per game at 2.65 and seventh in total steals with 45. Reyne Smith is third in the country in total 3-pointers made (61), fifth in total 3-point attempts (156) and sixth in 3-pointers per game (3.59).
- Sophomore forward James Scott is fifth in the country in dunks as of Jan. 12 with 36 makes on the year, according to Bart Torvik. He leads the ACC in that category and is five dunks away from cracking Louisville’s top-15 dunks in a season list.
- Senior guard Reyne Smith was named ACC Player of the Week on Dec. 23 for his 27-point performance at Florida State. It was just the third time in the program’s 11 years in the ACC that Louisville has had multiple ACC Player of the Week awards as Chucky Hepburn also earned that title on Dec. 2.
- Against Florida State on Dec. 21, Chucky Hepburn and Terrence Edwards Jr. both logged eight assists apiece; it was the first Louisville game to have two Cardinals log at least eight assists each in the same game since Peyton Siva and Gorgui Deng both had eight against Syracuse in the 2013 Big East Tournament championship game.
- Louisville’s 89-61 victory over No. 14/15 Indiana in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis was Louisville’s first win over a ranked team since beating No. 19/20 Virginia Tech 73-71 on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s the highest ranked opponent the Cards have beat since beating No. 3 Duke 79-73 on Jan. 18, 2020.