LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville men’s basketball program’s full 2024-25 schedule is now available following the release of the Atlantic Coast Conference slate on Tuesday.
In Pat Kelsey’s inaugural season leading the Cardinals, the home slate is highlighted by home games against Tennessee, Ole Miss, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia. Louisville has five ACC Saturday home games and finishes the season with three straight in the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville’s non-conference schedule, which includes nine home games, was released in July. The full schedule features 19 games on Denny Crum Court and can be viewed here online or as a printable PDF.
The Cards will play two conference games in 2024, intermingling non-conference and conference action in the month of December. UofL’s home league opener is against Duke at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 on ACC Network.
The road trip to Florida State on Dec. 21 is between a game the Cards playing at Kentucky on Dec. 14 and closing non-conference play against Eastern Kentucky at home on Dec. 28.
UofL will kick off 2025 against North Carolina on New Year's Day in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals will travel to Charlottesville, Va., for a midday matchup against Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 4 before retuning home for a Tuesday-night game against Clemson on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
A trip to the northeast is due for the Cardinals in mid-January as they travel to Pitt on Jan. 11 and then Syracuse on Jan. 14. Louisville will come back home for a rematch with Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 18 on ESPN or ESPN2.
Louisville will face the first of three new opponents in the ACC on Tuesday, Jan. 21 when it visits SMU in Dallas.
The Cardinals will play a standalone midweek game against Wake Forest on Jan. 28 before getting back out on the road. Louisville plays at Georgia Tech on Feb. 1 and then at Boston College on Feb. 5; the Cards play five of their seven February games away from home.
Miami makes a trip to The Ville on Feb. 8 prior to two more road trips for the Cardinals: at NC State on Feb. 12 and at Notre Dame on Feb. 16.
Louisville plays four of its last five regular season contests at home, beginning with Florida State in the KFC Yum! Center on Feb. 22 at noon on The CW. The Cardinals play their final away game in Blacksburg, Va., on Feb. 25 at Virginia Tech.
UofL closes out the regular season with three home games: Pittsburgh (March 1), Cal (March 5) and Stanford (March 8).
The Cardinals are slated to have 12 games on ACC Network, four on The CW and at least nine on the ESPN family of networks including the three Battle 4 Atlantis games.
