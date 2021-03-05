Cards WBB vs Wake Forest today

As we roll into the quarterfinals of the ACC WBB Tournament in Greensboro, we get to see the top four seeds in action today. The #1 seed, our Louisville Cardinals, will start the action off today at noon with a game vs, #9 seed Wake Forest.

Wake Forest defeated North Carolina yesterday and looked pretty good in doing it

Wake Forest 82 vs UNC 71 -- The Deacs' starters put together a solid 40 minutes of play, accounting for all but three of the team's total 82 points. WFU's Gina Conti freshman guard Jewel Spear went 10-15 on the day, 7-10 from 3-pt land and had four of the team's five triples in the first quarter. Ivana Raca went 6-12 for 21 pts, 12 rebounds and went 8-8 at the FT line. Gina Conti was 4-5 for 13 pts, 12 assists and 3 steals. The Tarheels were able to come back from down 15 to get a 2 point lead with 5 min left in the 3Q but their lead lasted all of 3:15 minutes before Wake took the lead back and didn't let go.

We all remember the nail-biter these two had earlier this year. It took Dana Evans heroics to pull out a 65-63 in in Winston-Salem.

The Cards won the first and fourth quarter and beat the Deacs in the final eight seconds of the game. Both teams shot 39% from the field, WFU was 1-11 from 3-pt land in Winston-Salem. Dana Evans hit the go ahead shot on a drive to the basket and a Gina Conte foul put Dana at the line and into the Player of the Year conversation. Dana's steal form Georgia Amoore will live in my memory for a long time.

The Cards were outrebounded 43-32 with WFU senior forward Ivana Raca leading the battle of the boards with 13, Olivia Cochran led Louisville with 11. Evans scored 25 points for Louisville who trailed by nine midway through the fourth quarter before going on a 14-2 run to push back in front for good.

Today? The way I see it, the CARDS MUST do these five things to advance to Saturday

1) Rebound, rebound, rebound. Keeping Raca, Scruggs, Morra and the others off the boards is a must. Cochran had a huge rebounding night against them earlier this season, I'd like to see her have another and Liz, Kasa, Hailey and "E" join her.

2) Let Threedom Ring . We've seen how three-point shooters in the tournament so far have had big success connecting from outside. Let's hope that luck passes on to the Cards today. The Cards have a multitude of long range specialists. If the Deacs go to that 2-3 zone, Louisville needs to bury it from beyond.

3) Close the bakery. Conti, Amoore, Raca and Scruggs are all adept at creating opponent's turnovers. Let's hope the Cards aren't a victim of that today and the only turnovers out there are coming when Wake has the ball. Hailey can't have five or six today, Kasa's passes need to be to the right person.

4) Jump out to an early, big lead. The longer the Deacs hang around today, the most encouragement they'll gain. Hopefully, the Cards can build up a sizeable lead and hold it. Your legs feel a lot more tired when you're down by 15 instead of two.

5) Dana. I'll leave it right there. The Cards go as Dana goes. I hope she reaches 25 or more points today. Wouldn't it be nice to see Louisville up by about 20 in the fourth quarter and Dana enjoying the game from the bench?

It should be a fun one, hopefully not a nail-biter and it starts at noon. In other games, FSU and Syracuse tangle at 2:30, NCST plays Va Tech at 6 p.m. and Georgia Tech and Clemson do battle at 8:30.

--sonja--
 
Every year it appears rebounding is our Achilles Heel. Good rebounding is a must today and ball security. Those risky passes must not happen with Conti on the court.
Listening to the post game interview with the WF player they are very confident and feel they should have won the game. If that doesn’t wake our team up I don’t know what will.
Was the first game against WF right after we came off of the pause? Can’t remember. Go Cards!
 
Oh yeah one final point. I don’t think we’ve played our best BB yet. We have not peaked and it finally might becoming at the right time
 
Ok...what am I missing? No TV? Packer & Durham on ACCN for some reason. ACCN+ says the event is blacked out in our area WTF? Why would it be blacked out here for tourney in NC?
 
Cards are definitely not playing their best which is not good at the start of post season. Find it difficult to believe the Cards can be a serious contender in the NCAA tournament if they struggle against Wake Forest twice now.
 
Missing too many shots. Not working the ball into the paint. The refs...good lawd. Lots of over the backs by Wake.
 
HVL strong finish to end the half with two 3 pointers. I agree on over the back they don’t call over the back or moving pick. I think he sat Dana because she was frustrated that they weren’t calling all the bumping on her. I agree with Dana because the defense they are playing on her is really disrupting her game. Let’s hope K Smith can get on track because right now she is way off and let’s hope HVL stays hot.
 
Announcer says that WF is the more physical team but they have shots free throws and we haven’t shot any.
 
I strongly dislike this female ref. Is she the one who jobbed us back in the Ms St NCAA game? They are draped all over our players with very few calls.
 
The officiating as usual is horrible. I’m really getting tired of it. The ACC has to correct that. Their over our backs, elbows flying and we barely touch them and we’re called for a foul
 
Definitely one sided with the fouls. Perfect example of bad officiating when they tend to reward the team they feel is more physical. Those have to be fouls on the less physical players in the white unis.

A lot of assuming with these refs.
 
Well it is obvious that WF game plan is to be physical and disruptive unfortunately the refs are letting it go.
 
Looking like a typical upset we see in college sports. Everything has to go Wake's way to win this game. They need the refs to be one sided with the fouls, they needed Evans to have her worst game ever, and they need to get the lucky breaks.

It's why it's the best and worst sports to be a fanatic of.
 
We’re not helping ourselves with our poor shooting. I’ve come to the conclusion we’re just not a good shooting team
 
Right now WF has shit 21 free throws and have scored 27 points from the foul line and Louisville hasn’t shot one free throw. Let’s see if the refs try to make up some ground in the 4th quarter.
 
Great 4th quarter we win by 12, HVL had a great game and deserves the game ball. That being said Rhanani Parker was a big lift off the bench rebounding, defensively and scoring underneath.
 
Man I’m really impressed with Parker. As far as her build she reminds me of Shook. She’s athletic and she appears to have great foot work and better hands than Cochran or Dixon IMO. She was a spark today!
Great game HVL, it’s pretty much what I expect. I love it that Jeff held Dana out of the game. I think that was good for the other players.
K. Smith and Balugon have got to make shots. L. Smith came in and gave us a lift. Happy with the bench. Kasa was Kasa on D.
 
