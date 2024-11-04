Ty Spalding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men’s basketball officially opens the 2024-25 season on Monday evening against Morehead State at 7 p.m. ET at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will stream on ACCNX.
The Cardinals were victorious in both of their home exhibition games, most recently defeating in-city foe Spalding 99-54 on Monday, Oct. 28.
UofL and Morehead State have a long-standing series with one another. Louisville leads the series 31-12 with a 25-2 mark at home. The two programs have not met since the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 17, 2011. Morehead claimed that game 62-61.
GAME 1
Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Morehead State (0-0, 0-0 OVC)
Monday, November 4, 2024 | 7 p.m. ET
KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, Ky.
MEDIA INFORMATION/LINKS
Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship);
Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Bob Valvano, analysis)
Watch: ACC Network Extra (Jody Demling, pxp | Larry O’Bannon, analysis)
Live Stats: Louisville Stats
PROMOTIONS
TOP STORYLINES
- It’s an all night ReviVILLE - Get ready for Pat Kelsey’s first regular season game in his inaugural season.
- 2024-25 Schedule Posters and Pat Kelsey replica glasses will be available at the marketing table behind Section 101 while supplies last.
- $3 hot dogs and $3 fountain sodas will be available on Monday. A limited edition ReviVILLE nacho will be sold at Char BBQ located on the main concourse behind Section 112.
TOP STORYLINES
- UofL made 24 3-pointers on 56 attempts against the Young Harris Mountain Lions on Monday, Oct. 21. In a regular season game, the 24 triples would have surpassed the school record of 22 netted on Nov. 17, 2007 against Hartford. The 56 attempts would have crushed the school record of 40, attempted on Jan. 12, 2002 against TCU.
- UofL scored at least 100 points in three of the four exhibitions it played across Baha Mar Hoops and home contests. The Cardinals also held their opponent to under 60 points on three of those occasions.
- Louisville was selected ninth in the ACC Preseason Media Poll.
- The Cardinals received four votes in the preseason AP Poll released on October 14.
- Louisville has the chance to potentially play eight teams ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25 all before January 2. The first of those opponents will be current No. 12 Tennessee at home in the KFC Yum! Center on November 9.
- Four of the Cardinals enter the season with more than 1,000 career points scored: Terrence Edwards Jr. (1,414), Reyne Smith (1,212), Aboubacar Traore (1,033) and Chucky Hepburn (1,013).
- Louisville has 11 players who were on teams that played in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The roster in total has made 14 NCAA Division I Tournament appearances at their previous schools, playing in 20 NCAA Tournament games across their careers.
- Head coach Pat Kelsey has won 11 total conference championships across his 261-122 career record, including four NCAA Tournament bids. Kelsey has recorded winning seasons in 11 of his 12 complete seasons as a head coach.
- Pat Kelsey was hired on March 28, 2024 as the 24th head coach in Louisville’s 110-year history, and the 10th in the past 79 years.