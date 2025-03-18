ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Louisville vs. Creighton | Cardinals to Face Bluejays on Thursday in Lexington

Ty Spalding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville men’s basketball was selected as an 8-seed in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament and is due to play nine-seed Creighton in Lexington, Ky., in Rupp Arena on Thursday, March 20 at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS. It will be the first game of the Round of 64.



The winner of the Cardinals’ first round game will play the winner of the overall 1-seed Auburn versus either Alabama State or Saint Francis.



Louisville’s open practice at Rupp Arena on Wednesday will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.



Louisville (27-7) is 1-2 all-time against Creighton, with both losses coming in NCAA Tournament games. The last time the two programs met was March 11, 1999, when the Bluejays beat the Cards 62-58 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Orlando, Fla. The full series history can be found below.



Louisville has only been selected as an eight seed one other time in its 40 NCAA Tournament appearances – the 40 appearances do not include four that were vacated by the NCAA Committee on infractions. The Cards went 1-1 in 1992 as an eight-seed, beating Wake Forest in the West Regional opener 81-58 before falling to No. 4 UCLA 85-69 in the Round of 32.



This is head coach Pat Kelsey’s fifth NCAA Tournament bid in his 13-year career. The Louisville Cardinals are the third team Kelsey has led to the national tournament.



Louisville has an overall record of 61-41 in the NCAA Tournament – the mark does not include a 15-3 record from four NCAA Tournament appearances vacated by the NCAA.



Purchase tickets for games in Lexington here.



Louisville vs. Creighton All-Time

March 16, 1974 – L, 80-71 – NCAA Midwest Regional – Tulsa, Oklahoma

December 29, 1976 – W, 69-66 2OT – Louisville Holiday Classic – Louisville, Ky.

March 11, 1999 – L, 62-58 – NCAA South Regional First Round – Orlando, Fla.
 
