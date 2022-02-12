Softball takes two in FAU First Pitch Classic

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 20, 2001
6,086
2,794
26
Louisville
www.cardinalcouple.com
Louisville Softball goes to 4-0 after two days in Boca Raton. finding the winning ways against Bethune-Cookman 14-0 (in five innings) and Indiana 9-5 yesterday.

Sophomore Gabby Holloway picked up the win over Bethune-Cookman after surrendering only one hit and striking out five in 3.0 innings. Freshman Sam Booe had a successful collegiate debut, retiring all six batters she faced to combine for the one-hit shutout.

In game two, Louisville used two home runs, including Roby’s second of the day and Hannah File sent a fifth-inning grand slam shot over the wall, to break open a 3-3 tie with Indiana (0-1)

Roby led off the third with a towering shot over straight centerfield to put the Cards on top 4-3.

The firepower continued in the fifth when Lotus doubled, Greenwood singled and Roby walked to load the bases for File’s first home run as a Cardinal, extending the lead to 8-3.

Roby (2-0) picked up the win, allowing four runs, two earned, on seven hits and striking out three in 5.0 innings. Chardonnay Harris surrendered one run and struck out two batters in 2.0 innings of relief. Five Cardinals recorded multiple hits in the game. File went 3-for 4 with five RBIs while Lotus went 3-for-4 with a double and a run to lead the way.

The Cards hit it early Saturday morning with a 9 a.m. start against Ohio State.

--sonja--
 
  • Like
Reactions: Pervis_Griffith, Ty Spalding and Deeva
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sonja

Cards Softball downs FAU 1-0

Replies
0
Views
60
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja
Sonja

ACC WBB Standings

Replies
1
Views
94
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
WahooCard
W
Sonja

Cards WBB vs VA

Replies
6
Views
117
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
CardsFirst
CardsFirst
Sonja

Cards WBB vs FSU

Replies
25
Views
277
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
2330859
2
Sonja

VOLLEYBALL disposes of Notre Dame in 4 sets for perfect regular season

Replies
3
Views
225
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
uncle_D
U

Latest posts

Top Bottom