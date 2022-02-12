Softball takes two in FAU First Pitch Classic

Louisville Softball goes to 4-0 after two days in Boca Raton. finding the winning ways against Bethune-Cookman 14-0 (in five innings) and Indiana 9-5 yesterday.



Sophomore Gabby Holloway picked up the win over Bethune-Cookman after surrendering only one hit and striking out five in 3.0 innings. Freshman Sam Booe had a successful collegiate debut, retiring all six batters she faced to combine for the one-hit shutout.



In game two, Louisville used two home runs, including Roby’s second of the day and Hannah File sent a fifth-inning grand slam shot over the wall, to break open a 3-3 tie with Indiana (0-1)



Roby led off the third with a towering shot over straight centerfield to put the Cards on top 4-3.



The firepower continued in the fifth when Lotus doubled, Greenwood singled and Roby walked to load the bases for File’s first home run as a Cardinal, extending the lead to 8-3.



Roby (2-0) picked up the win, allowing four runs, two earned, on seven hits and striking out three in 5.0 innings. Chardonnay Harris surrendered one run and struck out two batters in 2.0 innings of relief. Five Cardinals recorded multiple hits in the game. File went 3-for 4 with five RBIs while Lotus went 3-for-4 with a double and a run to lead the way.



The Cards hit it early Saturday morning with a 9 a.m. start against Ohio State.



--sonja--