Louisville once again came out victorious in a one possession game. The win marked the fifth time this season that Louisville has won a one score game. The record in one-possession games sits at 5-0.



One possession games typically come down to a break or a bounce of the ball, but as I reflect on the games that were decided by one score, the common denominator is that Louisville has made a play to win, rather than getting lucky.



Georgia Tech - Jordan TD run, defense strip sack

Indiana - goal line stand, Plummer ices game with first down run

NC State - field goal, Riley interception to seal game

Virginia - Guerendo TD run, Plummer to AHB TD pass

Miami - Kevin Coleman catch and run TD, defense goal to go stand



Sure catching a break here and there probably was a factor in each of those games, but the reality is that this team has had a killer instinct when it's mattered most, and they did so again against Miami.



With the Miami game, here are my main takeaways:



Louisville not allowing a sack, against that defensive front, is super impressive. The offensive line was big time in pass protection, as were the running backs.



Jawhar Jordan had a key blitz pickup on the fourth-down conversion to Kurisky.



Also, Miami's rush defense was highly touted coming into this game, and Louisville averaged five yards per carry and only allowed three tackles for loss.



Going into the game, I wasn't overly optimistic about the battle beteen Louisville's offensive line and Miami's defensive line, and boy was I wrong.



Outside of a handful of sequences, I thought Jeff called a brilliant game. The opening script was a thing of beauty. The rub / pick concept on the game-winning touchdown worked to perfection.



The Evan Conley package continues to evolve, and through the struggles of it throughout the season, Jeff continued to work it in to set up different wrinkles.



Just when teams thought they could key on certain players, Jeff gets the tight ends involved. Kurisky caught five passes. Gatewood caught three passes. Lifson caught one pass.



Guerendo. Stud.



Making a switch at kicker in the middle of the game isn't an easy decision. But, kudos to Jeff and the staff for doing so. Lopez came in and made a crucial 40-yarder, and was perfect on XPs. A small in-game call that loomed large.



I thought Cam'Ron Kelly and Devin Neal once again had huge games at safety. Kelly had took a few poor angles on long runs, but he was sideline to sideline the whole game. Neal and Kelly were one and two in tackles.



Mason Reiger is awesome.



Quincy Riley has somewhat quietly been one of the best corners in the country, and Miami going at him with the game on the line wasn't very smart.



Onto Charlotte.