OSU 96 - Louisville 77

Now that some of you "basketball geniuses" have had a change to drag UofL WBB through the mud puddle and berate them---let's take an objective look at this loss.

Louisville got outscored in the fourth quarter and OSU couldn't miss from the floor.

The Buckeyes shot 11-15 from the floor in the final quarter (73.7%) and the Cards shot 6-21 (28.9%). Also, the Cards did not attempt a free throw in the fourth quarter (after going 11-13 in the first three quarters) and OSU went 7-10 from the line in the final quarter.

OSU guards Sheldon and Mikesell had a field day on the Cards fourth quarter defense and 24 Cards turnovers is simply too many against a top-five opponent.

The Cards also missed close to 20 layups. Unfathomable and head-scratching , but they did.

And OSU did it all with basically six players. I think the Cards saw a Final Four term last night (7-0 now) and some of Walz's experimentation on the court didn't turn out as well as he hoped, especially in the fourth quarter.

Here's Coach Walz's take on it: POST GAME JEFF WALZ

No players were made available for post-game interviews.

This Cardinals WBB team is still figuring it out and is a work-in-progress. An experienced OSU squad took advantage of that in the fourth quarter. Truthfully, Louisville plyed well enough to win this contest in the first three quarters, but sprung a leak -- defensively and in game management -- in the final quarter

Next up, the Cards WBB squad heads to Murfreesboro for a Sunday test against Middle Tennessee State University. I spent a month in Murfreesboro many weeks ago and dropped the transmission on a 1973 Chevelle Malibu, (I loved that car!) and bused back to Louisville after selling it to a junk yard.

The Golden Eagles beat Belmont by 18 early in the season and should prove to be a challenging test for the Cards.
 
I'm not too shook up over last night and for many of the reasons mentioned in your post. Of course it is mainly due to the fact that I have supreme confidence in Coach. OSU had some killer experienced guards, they shot lights out and were hard drivers and finishers. Also, their press really bothered us last night, which is inexcuable when we are playing 3 very small guards.

I think the key to this being a good team or a really good/great team is Morgan Jones. She had 15 points in 21 minutes and OSU could not match up with her. Her minutes are limited because she can't stay out of foul trouble. She ended up with 3 and I wish Jeff had put her back in quicker in the 3rd Q when the game was getting away from us. We need another big scorer and Morgan is our best candidate, HVL can't be our only scoring threat at crunch time. Morgan has to be on the floor but it is up to her to stay away from the silly fouls.
 
Sonja, is a message boards purpose only for geniuses? Isn't it the exact opposite? Isn't a forum a place to discuss what goes right and what goes wrong?

Just a bit too sensitive there. We too few fans who come to the ladies forum love the Cards and a little bit of criticism should be welcomed. We're all for the same team. Don't think any UK trolls are here.
 
I was waiting for someone (other than me) to chime. It is GREAT that we are on this board talking about WBB. We have a great program. And, when you have success and a lot of interest people are going to criticize, complain or just vent. It goes with the territory. UofL got their asses handed to them last night and we are not used to that. It is a shock to the system. We’ll get over it and so will the team (hopefully).
 
I write what I see. I saw a team missing way too many layups and showing no toughness in the fourth quarter. If it bothers you to read that... avoid it, then. I don't play the "everything is good" card. It may be in time, but it isn't currently.

--sonja--
 
