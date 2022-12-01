OSU 96 - Louisville 77

Sonja
Now that some of you "basketball geniuses" have had a change to drag UofL WBB through the mud puddle and berate them---let's take an objective look at this loss.
Louisville got outscored in the fourth quarter and OSU couldn't miss from the floor.
The Buckeyes shot 11-15 from the floor in the final quarter (73.7%) and the Cards shot 6-21 (28.9%). Also, the Cards did not attempt a free throw in the fourth quarter (after going 11-13 in the first three quarters) and OSU went 7-10 from the line in the final quarter.
OSU guards Sheldon and Mikesell had a field day on the Cards fourth quarter defense and 24 Cards turnovers is simply too many against a top-five opponent.
The Cards also missed close to 20 layups. Unfathomable and head-scratching , but they did.
And OSU did it all with basically six players. I think the Cards saw a Final Four term last night (7-0 now) and some of Walz's experimentation on the court didn't turn out as well as he hoped, especially in the fourth quarter.
Here's Coach Walz's take on it: POST GAME JEFF WALZ
No players were made available for post-game interviews.
This Cardinals WBB team is still figuring it out and is a work-in-progress. An experienced OSU squad took advantage of that in the fourth quarter. Truthfully, Louisville plyed well enough to win this contest in the first three quarters, but sprung a leak -- defensively and in game management -- in the final quarter
Next up, the Cards WBB squad heads to Murfreesboro for a Sunday test against Middle Tennessee State University. I spent a month in Murfreesboro many weeks ago and dropped the transmission on a 1973 Chevelle Malibu, (I loved that car!) and bused back to Louisville after selling it to a junk yard.
The Golden Eagles beat Belmont by 18 early in the season and should prove to be a challenging test for the Cards.
