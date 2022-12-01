OSU 96 - Louisville 77

I'm not too shook up over last night and for many of the reasons mentioned in your post. Of course it is mainly due to the fact that I have supreme confidence in Coach. OSU had some killer experienced guards, they shot lights out and were hard drivers and finishers. Also, their press really bothered us last night, which is inexcuable when we are playing 3 very small guards.



I think the key to this being a good team or a really good/great team is Morgan Jones. She had 15 points in 21 minutes and OSU could not match up with her. Her minutes are limited because she can't stay out of foul trouble. She ended up with 3 and I wish Jeff had put her back in quicker in the 3rd Q when the game was getting away from us. We need another big scorer and Morgan is our best candidate, HVL can't be our only scoring threat at crunch time. Morgan has to be on the floor but it is up to her to stay away from the silly fouls.