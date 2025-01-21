ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL No. 25 Louisville Travels to SMU

Vegas showing no respect to the Cards! I am all over this spread. Also, Total is 157. Cards defense this year has been solid on the Road. I believe Cards will keep the Mustangs under 65 points. Cards will get their points, like they always do. Give me the Cards 73 to 64. So, the under looks good IMO too! Some Fun Facts from Ken Pom Listed.

Cards # 29 Overall Rank SMU #39 Overall Rank
Cards # 32 Offense SMU #25 Offense
Cards #43 Defense SMU # 177 Defense
Cards # 12 Net SOS SMU # 122 Net SOS

A lot to like in those Stats getting 2 points on the road. Cards Pack their defense on the Road. get another Key Road Conference win!!
 
