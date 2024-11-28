Ty Spalding
Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
-
- Aug 23, 2018
-
- 12,436
-
- 35,118
-
- 26
Cards to Play Mountaineers in Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinal
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas - Louisville men’s basketball heads to the semifinals in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday afternoon, taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Cardinals and Mountaineers both pulled off upsets in their quarterfinals on Wednesday in order to advance in the tournament. Louisville routed No. 14/15 Indiana 89-61 while West Virginia defeated No. 3/4 Gonzaga in overtime 86-78.
UofL and WVU have not met since Feb. 11, 2012. The former Big East foes have played 13 games in the all-time series; Louisville leads the series 9-4. They’ve met on a neutral floor on two occasions and Louisville won both of those contests.
GAME 6
Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. West Virginia (4-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Thursday, November 28 | 12 p.m. ET
Imperial Arena | Paradise Island, Bahamas
MEDIA INFORMATION/LINKS
Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship);
Streaming (Jody Demling, pxp | Bob Valvano, analysis)
Watch: ESPN (Beth Mowins, pxp | Debbie Antonelli, analysis)
Live Stats: Tournament Statbroadcast
TOP STORYLINES
- Louisville has played in the Battle 4 Atlantis twice before and has a 7-2 on-court record in the in-season tournament. The Cardinals made it to the championship game in both 2012 and 2016, but fell to Duke 76-71 and Baylor 66-63, respectively, in those contests.
- Louisville’s 89-61 victory over No. 14/15 Indiana on Wednesday was Louisville’s first win over a ranked team since beating No. 19/20 Virginia Tech 73-71 on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s the highest ranked opponent the Cards have beat since beating No. 3 Duke 79-73 on Jan. 18, 2020.
- In the win over Indiana, UofL’s Chucky Hepburn logged 16 points, 10 assists and seven steals. He’s the first DI player with at least those marks since Markquis Nowell of Kansas State did it against West Virginia with 23 points on Dec. 31, 2022. He’s also now the first Cardinal since Terry Rozier (2014-15) to have multiple games of 6+ steals.
- Against Indiana, Louisville’s 23 assists were its most since having 23 in a 90-66 win against Syracuse on Feb. 19, 2020. It’s 15 steals were the most since logging 15 in a 77-54 win over Georgia Tech on Feb. 8, 2018.
- As of Nov. 26, Louisville is fifth in the country in three point attempts per game (34.0), fourth in turnovers forced per game (19.0) and 13th in the country in turnover margin (6.8).
- Against Winthrop on Nov. 22, Louisville logged 10 blocks, including seven in the first half. Sophomore James Scott blocked five on his own. The 10 total, seven in a half and Scott’s five were all the first time those feats happened for the Cardinals since March 7, 2018 against Florida State.
- Louisville’s 48 first-half points against Bellarmine on Nov. 19 were the most since leading Eastern Kentucky 50-32 at halftime on Dec. 14, 2019.
- The 48-point victory over Morehead State on Nov. 4 was Louisville’s largest margin of victory since a 104-54 win vs. Southern on Nov. 13, 2018, and largest in a season opener since a 92-38 win vs. South Alabama on Nov. 18, 2001.
- Louisville was selected ninth in the ACC Preseason Media Poll.
- The Cardinals received four votes in the preseason AP Poll released on October 14. That is the first time Louisville has received votes in a national poll since Nov. 29, 2021.
- Louisville has the chance to play seven ranked teams all before January 2, including two teams in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
FOLLOW LOUISVILLE MEN’S BASKETBALL ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Fans can follow Louisville men's basketball on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @LouisvilleMBB.