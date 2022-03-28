Cards WBB VS MICHIGAN

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 20, 2001
Louisville
The Louisville Cardinals WBB squad plays Michigan in the Wichita Region finals tonight with a trip to the Final Four in Minneapolis on the line.

It'll be the second time the two squads have met in the 2021-2022 season--Louisville taking a 70-48 win back in December in the KFC YUM CENTER.

Despite the Cards easy win over UM previously, Louisville is taking Michigan very seriously. Hailey Van Lith will tell you:

"We can't take the earlier game against them into account. We can look at it for things that went well for us, but it's March. Everyone is going to put their best foot forward, everyone is going to fight."

Jeff Walz is obviously not a stranger to big games and sees this one as a great fight between two heavyweights. Michigan, who finished third in the Big 10, went on a big run after the Cards beat them, is fully aware of what drives the Cards.

Defense.

And, it is defense that has driven this Cardinal Caravan this season. No All-Americans on this UofL squad, although Louisville fans would argue Van Lith, Smith and Engstler deserve the recognition. The thing about Louisville is that they shut opponents down as a team. Say the opponent has a towering center, high profile guard or high scoring wing? No problem. Louisville will shut them down, or shut down the other players who facilitate the star of the other team. Ask Tennessee's Tamari Key. Or Elissa Cunane.. Or Elizabeth Kitley.

Maybe an issue of concern is Olivia Cochran's left eye. She attended the Sunday players press conference sporting a black eye that was swollen and mostly closed, She'll wear a mask against Michigan.

"I'm doing fine" Cochran said. "The game was pretty physical but that's just the sport."

Naz Hillmon, she of 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, has had a storied career for the Wolverines. Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year in 2021. All-American honors the past two years. She well remembers the previous game. Just 12 points and eight rebounds in 36 minutes against the Cards. Will she fare better, especially down low, in the rematch? Can UM shut down the versatile Engstler? Will it be one of those games where Van Lith goes on a shooting spree and has this decision wrapped up by halftime?

You know how it goes when two heavyweights climb into the ring with each other. You look for an advantage, avoid getting trapped in the corner, look for the chance to deliver a knockout punch and accumulate points each round.

If Louisville plays its game and does what got them to 28-4, they'll be booking reservations in Minneapolis.

Game time is 9 p.m. and will be on ESPN and Cards Radio 790-AM WKRD. A great matchup before the Cards vs Wolverines when NC State takes on UCONN in Bridgeport.

--sonja--
 
K

KozmasAgain

Sep 23, 2016
You could see her eye swelling up right away the bad thing is that all contact to the face is supposed to be reviewed. They didn’t even review it they just called the foul on Cochran.
 
K

KozmasAgain

Sep 23, 2016
One of the things that bothers me is they never call over the back on rebounding. South Carolina gets away with that a lot and it is an unfair advantage for them. I watched the Texas vs Stanford game and they were actually calling it in that game.
 
Bardman

Bardman

May 29, 2001
I don’t think the elbow was intentional. It shoukd have been reviewed and O did get elbowed. Not sure a review would have made a difference as they would have said it was just a basketball move and not intentional. Even though O had position.
 
K

KozmasAgain

Sep 23, 2016
Need to come and play with intensity because Michigan is looking at this rematch to prove their loss to us in December was not who they are. We don’t want them to build any confidence in this game we need to hit them in the mouth right out of the gate. If we out rebound them at both ends it will be a long night for Michigan. Play fast, play hard, play mean, just get it done and move on.
 
K

KozmasAgain

5000+
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
5,109
3,086
26
We aren’t playing a good game to many close in misses we are giving Michigan the momentum. We have a 3 point lead at half but Michigan feels good about where they are.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

Apr 27, 2015
The ladies are not playing smart. They're rushing a bit on offense. They got to focus and get the ball to Chelsea Hall!

Cochran getting those two early fouls hurt because Dixon is just not a consistent finisher around the basket. I've maintained that if anything leads to a Cards defeat it will be due to their post players. Both are tall but not consistent.

Emily hasn't done much yet scoring wise. She's taking too many 3's and Kiana needs to relax on her midrange game. She's rushing the shot like she's worried it's going to get blocked.

Michigan of course didn't play anywhere near this well two days ago against South Dakota.
 
Bardman

Bardman

May 29, 2001
Everyone should have know UM was going to be up for this game. Again, Liz is missing bunnies. She had been very steady and tonight is just chucking bricks.
 
Bardman

Bardman

May 29, 2001
All of a sudden none can hit a shot for us. Get the ball down low!!! We turn it over and the refs immediately call a foul on us. Call it both ways you asshats!
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

Apr 27, 2015
It's so frustrating watching our post players. They don't jump. Offensively they are below major college talent but are very good defensively at clogging up the paint. They get outrebounded because they hardly jump. Everything is flat footed.
 
