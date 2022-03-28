Cards WBB VS MICHIGAN

The Louisville Cardinals WBB squad plays Michigan in the Wichita Region finals tonight with a trip to the Final Four in Minneapolis on the line.



It'll be the second time the two squads have met in the 2021-2022 season--Louisville taking a 70-48 win back in December in the KFC YUM CENTER.



Despite the Cards easy win over UM previously, Louisville is taking Michigan very seriously. Hailey Van Lith will tell you:



"We can't take the earlier game against them into account. We can look at it for things that went well for us, but it's March. Everyone is going to put their best foot forward, everyone is going to fight."



Jeff Walz is obviously not a stranger to big games and sees this one as a great fight between two heavyweights. Michigan, who finished third in the Big 10, went on a big run after the Cards beat them, is fully aware of what drives the Cards.



Defense.



And, it is defense that has driven this Cardinal Caravan this season. No All-Americans on this UofL squad, although Louisville fans would argue Van Lith, Smith and Engstler deserve the recognition. The thing about Louisville is that they shut opponents down as a team. Say the opponent has a towering center, high profile guard or high scoring wing? No problem. Louisville will shut them down, or shut down the other players who facilitate the star of the other team. Ask Tennessee's Tamari Key. Or Elissa Cunane.. Or Elizabeth Kitley.



Maybe an issue of concern is Olivia Cochran's left eye. She attended the Sunday players press conference sporting a black eye that was swollen and mostly closed, She'll wear a mask against Michigan.



"I'm doing fine" Cochran said. "The game was pretty physical but that's just the sport."



Naz Hillmon, she of 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, has had a storied career for the Wolverines. Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year in 2021. All-American honors the past two years. She well remembers the previous game. Just 12 points and eight rebounds in 36 minutes against the Cards. Will she fare better, especially down low, in the rematch? Can UM shut down the versatile Engstler? Will it be one of those games where Van Lith goes on a shooting spree and has this decision wrapped up by halftime?



You know how it goes when two heavyweights climb into the ring with each other. You look for an advantage, avoid getting trapped in the corner, look for the chance to deliver a knockout punch and accumulate points each round.



If Louisville plays its game and does what got them to 28-4, they'll be booking reservations in Minneapolis.



Game time is 9 p.m. and will be on ESPN and Cards Radio 790-AM WKRD. A great matchup before the Cards vs Wolverines when NC State takes on UCONN in Bridgeport.



--sonja--