Cards WBB to face Jags

LOUISVILLE WBB vs IUPUI PREVIEW



The IUPUI women's basketball crosses the Ohio River to face the #7 Louisville Cardinals (1-0) at the KFC Yum! Center at 7:00 PM on the ACC Network. Jess Laemmle and Jeff Greer will have the call and Nick Curran and Cortnee Walton will have the radio feed on 93.9 FM.



The Jaguars opened the 2022-23 season with a loss to UIC on Monday night. Thursday's game with mark just the seventh meeting between IUPUI and Louisville. The Cards are 6-0.



Kate Bruce is the head coach for the Jags squad and they are coming off a 52-50 loss at home against UIC on Monday night,. 20 points from senior transfer Jazmyn Turner (Ball State). Turner also grabbed eight boards.





China Dow is a IUPUI assistant coach and the Louisville, Ky. native previously spent a year as a high school head coach and two years as an assistant high school coach at Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelbyville, Ky.



Before coaching Dow played at Middle Tennessee State University for two years before transferring to Florida Gulf Coast University where she finished out her college career.



Before college, Dow finished her high school career at Christian Academy of Louisville as the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,403 points. She was ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 90 recruit in the nation by ESPN HoopGurlz.



IUPUI went 24-5 last season and drew Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jags gave them a "go" and got within four points late in the game before falling 78-72 in Norman, OK.



IUPUI plays in the Horizon League and will soon be changing their name to Indiana University Indianapolis....(not to be confused with UIndy, of course...the school that landed Sydney Brackemyre after she transferred out of Louisville back in 2016. University of Indianapolis is a DII school that competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. OK, enough of Indianapolis institutes of higher learning, and we didn't even mention Butler.)



--sonja--



