BREAKING: Louisville Announces Change in Leadership in Men’s Basketball Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has informed Kenny Payne he will not return next season as men's basketball head coach, Director of Athletics Josh Heird announced Wednesday.

Heird will be available to members of the media this afternoon.

"Kenny has given a great deal to this university over a span of nearly 40 years, and he will always be a valued member of our Louisville family," Heird said. "When we brought Kenny home in 2022, no one had a stronger belief than me in his potential success, but it's become clear that a change is needed to help this program achieve what is expected and attainable. While it is always difficult to make a coaching transition, this is the right one for our program. On behalf of myself and everyone involved with our men's basketball program, I want to thank Kenny for his dedication to UofL. I wish him and his family the very best in their future."

Payne' concludes his tenure as head coach with an overall record of 12-52, including a 5-37 record against ACC competition. The Cardinals finished 4-28 in his first season at the helm in 2022-23 and ended his second season Tuesday at 8-24.
 
