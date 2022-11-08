Cards WBB corrals Bearcats 87-68

Hailey Van Lith exploded for 28 points and the Cards roared out to a 20-point half-time lead with the season opening win over Cincinnati.



Louisville revealed the 2022 Final Four banner prior to the tip and an appreciative crowd roared their approval.



Jeff Walz played 11 of his 13 available players in the win and was mostly pleased with their effort. He liked the work and production he got out of the "bigs" (Dixon, Williams, Cochran and Harris) but thought that UofL needed to cut back on careless turnovers.



The Cards led 24-10 after the first quarter, rhat led grew to 48-28 at half. The Cards came out a bit flat to start the second half -- UC going on an 8-0 run to begin the third quarter -- but Louisville still held a 60-46 lead after three quarters. Walz substituted frequently and freely in the fourth quarter, the Cards won the quarter 27-22 for the 87-68 win. They built the lead to 23 miday throgh the fourth



Louisville forced 25 Bearcat turnovers and scored 28 points off those miscues. The Cards overwhelming won the points-in-the-paint battle 48-18. UofL also won the second chance points stat 16-4. The Cards outrebounded Cincy 39-27 and had five blocks and an impressive 14 steals.



Observations after one game? The Cards appear to be a very deep team, with not much off a drop-off in performance, regardless of who is on the floor. They hit the boards hard on both ends of the court and play shut-down defense.



This is Hailey's team and she knows it. She's comfortable with it and also knows that if she's gets double-teamed and such, there are multiple other and proven scoring options.



The Cards return to action Thurs night when they face IUPUI in the KFC YUM! Center.



--sonja--