Cards WBB corrals Bearcats 87-68

Hailey Van Lith exploded for 28 points and the Cards roared out to a 20-point half-time lead with the season opening win over Cincinnati.

Louisville revealed the 2022 Final Four banner prior to the tip and an appreciative crowd roared their approval.

Jeff Walz played 11 of his 13 available players in the win and was mostly pleased with their effort. He liked the work and production he got out of the "bigs" (Dixon, Williams, Cochran and Harris) but thought that UofL needed to cut back on careless turnovers.

The Cards led 24-10 after the first quarter, rhat led grew to 48-28 at half. The Cards came out a bit flat to start the second half -- UC going on an 8-0 run to begin the third quarter -- but Louisville still held a 60-46 lead after three quarters. Walz substituted frequently and freely in the fourth quarter, the Cards won the quarter 27-22 for the 87-68 win. They built the lead to 23 miday throgh the fourth

Louisville forced 25 Bearcat turnovers and scored 28 points off those miscues. The Cards overwhelming won the points-in-the-paint battle 48-18. UofL also won the second chance points stat 16-4. The Cards outrebounded Cincy 39-27 and had five blocks and an impressive 14 steals.

Observations after one game? The Cards appear to be a very deep team, with not much off a drop-off in performance, regardless of who is on the floor. They hit the boards hard on both ends of the court and play shut-down defense.

This is Hailey's team and she knows it. She's comfortable with it and also knows that if she's gets double-teamed and such, there are multiple other and proven scoring options.

The Cards return to action Thurs night when they face IUPUI in the KFC YUM! Center.

Not bad when you consider they had zero exhibition games, it was though it was a continuation from last year.
 
They did have a ‘secret’ scrimmage with Michigan St. (so I understand) However, all the points made are spot on. I am excited to see more of Harris. As she sees more pt I think she is going to be very valuable. @Sonja - Is Lester going to redshirt?
 
It was fun to watch, the team is definitely deep with talent. I wonder if CJW will narrow down his rotation before we get to ACC play. I really like our bigs they were all impressive but stiffer competition will let us know how good they really are. I agree HVL is definitely the leader of this team and she really embraces it.
If there was anything we need to work on that would be free throws. I thought our attendance was good considering the game started at 4:00 pm on a Monday. I am more excited and interested in the women’s basketball and volleyball than I am in men’s basketball.
 
KozmasAgain said:
It was fun to watch, the team is definitely deep with talent. I wonder if CJW will narrow down his rotation before we get to ACC play. I really like our bigs they were all impressive but stiffer competition will let us know how good they really are. I agree HVL is definitely the leader of this team and she really embraces it.
If there was anything we need to work on that would be free throws. I thought our attendance was good considering the game started at 4:00 pm on a Monday. I am more excited and interested in the women’s basketball and volleyball than I am in men’s basketball.
If we can stay at 70% or higher on free throws, I'm fine with that. They went 20-28 which is 71%. Morgan Jones knows how to draw trips to the line ---she was 9 for 13.

KozmasAgain said:
Is Mobley going to redshirt this year as well?
No word on that, I think I heard three more weeks out with the bad foot...but the source of that info is questionable. I got no definitive answer on that redshirt question. She and Walz will reach an accord together and do what's best for her and the team. I think she could play a nice role on the squad, but, you do what is best for the student-athlete.

