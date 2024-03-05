ADVERTISEMENT

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

Cards have opened as 6pt underdogs to the Hokies. The Hokies are dreadful on the road with a 1-9 record including a 84-71 loss at Syracuse on 2/27 but are coming off a home win over Wake Forest 87-76. They beat the Cards 75-68 way back on 12/3. The only thing this game and the last game will determine is how deep in last place the Cards will finish in the ACC. Right now the Cards are projected to play Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament.Based on Virginia Tech's road woes it's possible the Cards get a win in this game. +6 looks enticing after the Cards covered the spread against Syracuse plus with back to back home games the Cards should be well rested. Tipoff Tuesday 7:00 on ESPN U.
 
