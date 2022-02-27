Cards WBb 86 - Notre Dame 64

Don't let the final score 86-64 fool you. This one was never close.


Louisville women's basketball jumped out to a 31-3 first quarter lead over the Irish. All things were working for the Cards, especially Haile Van Lith, who had three threes in the first ten minutes.

"We could play them 50 times and I wouldn't expect a first quarter to be 31-3 ," Jeff Walz said of the hot start. "It was one of those days for them, but defensively, I felt we caused a lot of it."

Louisville made 10 of their first 12 shots and were 7-7 from three-point range. Notre Dame was 1 for 18 and fell behind 45-4 in the second quarter and the Cards went in at the half ahead 51-15. An exchange of shoves occurred with 2;49 until the half after an Olivia Miles layup made it 48-10. Miles will learn that woofing and shoving probably isn't a real sound plan when you're down 38. After the refs conferred, four players were assessed intentional fouls -- Robinson and Van Lith for UofL and Miles and Mabrey for Notre Dame and the Cards were awarded the ball.

"It's just competitive basketball, Van Lith said after the game, " I don't think there's any bad blood between either team. We jboth had to protect our own player, and that's just how it goes. We both played clean games after that."

Norte Dame did win the second half 49- 35 but Louisville winning was never in doubt.

Van Lith and K. Smith had 20 points,,Emily Engstler'finished with 17 and 10 rebounds and Chelsie Hall had 13.

Norika Konno returned to the court for Louisville and had a late bucket.

Louisville will play Friday at 6 p.m. in the ACC Tournament.

-- sonja--
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

Three-Star Poster
Apr 27, 2015
3,438
2,710
26
mwatson61 said:
The free throw disparity was ridiculous and the only reason they made it closer the second half.
Click to expand...
Oh yeah. The 4th quarter the refs called touch fouls to get ND in the bonus. The first 5 fouls were called on the Cards. They must of felt sorry for ND.
 
