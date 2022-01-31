Cards WBB 77 - Duke 65

The Cards put three in double figures, led by Hailey Van Lith' s 17, and built a 18 point lead in the first half to down Duke WBB Sunday afternoon at the KFC YUM Center in front of 9001 attendees.



The contest featured the return of former Cards WBB player Elizabeth Balogun to the KFC YUM Center. The Blue Devils third leading scorer was limited to five points and committed four turnovers in 27 minutes of play.



The Cards jumped our to a 25-14 first quarter lead and did it mostly without Olivia Cochran, who picked up two quick fouls and sat the rest of the quarter. Van Lith, Chelsie Hall and Payton Verhulst picked up the scoring slack though, the always dependable Cards defense helped the Cards build a 45-27 halftime lead.



Duke did outscore the Cards 20-15 in the third quarter as Sheyeann Day-Wilson got hot for the Blue Devils, who were without head coach Kara Lawson (health prtocols) The visitors from Durham also sank 8-12 free throws, a point of contention from Jeff Walz in postgame comments, to cut the Cards lead to 13 at the end of the third quarter at 60-45. The Cards shot just 35.7% in the third quarter.



Duke would win the fourth quarter as well -18-17 - but never seriously challenged the Cards in getting their third straight ACC win.



Louisville won the points in the paint battle 24-20 and forced 20 Duke turnovers, getting 29 points off them. The Cards also won the 2nd chance points stat 17-6 and outrebounded Duke 28-26.



Verhulst joined Van Lith in double figures with 13 points in 19 minutes and Kianna Smith produced 11 points. Emily Engstler had eight points in 22 minutes but was whistled for five fouls (a few questionable) by the officiating crew of Brewton, Suffren and Danaher.



The Cards leave the friendly confines of their downtown Arena for a three game conference road trip which starts out in Miami on Tuesday.



