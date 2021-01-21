Cards vs. Orange preview

A top-25 match-up tonight in the KFC YUM! Center between #23 Syracuse (7-1, 4-1) and #1 Louisville (12-0, 5-0). This one takes place at the rather late time of 9 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN2 with Beth Mowins and Deb (Offense) Antonelli doing the call. ESPN2 also has the big 7 p.m. match-up between Tennessee WBB and UConn WBB. That's the only plausible reason I can think of for such a late start. Cards Radio 790 WKRD AM will also have the call. I like to switch off between watching and listening when I can't be there, Nick and AJ's analysis of the action is always "spot-on" and accurate.



So, what do we know about Quentin Hillsman's Orange? They've actually looked quite good since their almost one month COVID-related break. They played 12/20 against Boston College and got by 83-70 and did not hit the court against until 1/17/21 when the dismantled Miami 99-64. They were most recently in action Tuesday night against a UNC team that had previously beaten them in Chapel Hill 92-68, but the Orange got revenge on their home court with a 88-76 victory.



First off, Syracuse is a tall team, maybe the tallest team Louisville WBB will face this season. 6'7" freshman Emily Cardoso leads the way for them, but they also put 6'2" senior forward Digma Strautmane and 6'2" freshman Priscilla Williams on the court as starters. They also have a veteran guard contingent of red-shirt seniors Kiara Lewis and Tiana Mangakahia as starters and both average in double figures.



Syracuse is a squad that hasn't gone very deep into the bench this season, but they do have 6'1" junior guard Emily Engstler off the bench, who was a starter last year. Amaya Finklea-Guity did not play against UNC and I would imagine her status is questionable for tonight.



How do the Cards shut down Cardoso? My guess is that we'll see a lot more of Olivia Cochran and Liz Dixon on the court together to offset the Syracuse height. The key is to avoid getting both Cardinals in early fouls trouble. Also, I'll be anticipating the guard matchups of Mangakahia and Lewis against Evans and Van Lith. Can Louisville prevent the Syracuse guards getting the ball to Cardoso and Willliams?



Don't be surprised if Walz starts Kasa Robinson either...her defensive skills could be a key in slowing down the Syracuse attack. Keep in mind that Syracuse isn't a great team from three-point range either, averaging just a little over eight attempts a game and connecting on only 31% of them. Syracuse is also below average on the foul stripe, shooting just 63% from there and attempting just 12 a game.



The pace could very well be rather frentic early and that usually equals good things for the Cards. I don't think Louisville wants to get into a half-court battle with Q's squad and the old adage is "you beat bigs with quickness" could be another key tonight.



Finally, I also think that the Cards will need to get a great overall team rebounding effort against Syracuse and that's where the Cards guards will really need to step up and get grabs.



It should be a fun one, and let's hope for a Cards victory tonight!



--sonja--