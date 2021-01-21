Cards vs. Orange preview

www.cardinalcouple.com
A top-25 match-up tonight in the KFC YUM! Center between #23 Syracuse (7-1, 4-1) and #1 Louisville (12-0, 5-0). This one takes place at the rather late time of 9 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN2 with Beth Mowins and Deb (Offense) Antonelli doing the call. ESPN2 also has the big 7 p.m. match-up between Tennessee WBB and UConn WBB. That's the only plausible reason I can think of for such a late start. Cards Radio 790 WKRD AM will also have the call. I like to switch off between watching and listening when I can't be there, Nick and AJ's analysis of the action is always "spot-on" and accurate.

So, what do we know about Quentin Hillsman's Orange? They've actually looked quite good since their almost one month COVID-related break. They played 12/20 against Boston College and got by 83-70 and did not hit the court against until 1/17/21 when the dismantled Miami 99-64. They were most recently in action Tuesday night against a UNC team that had previously beaten them in Chapel Hill 92-68, but the Orange got revenge on their home court with a 88-76 victory.

First off, Syracuse is a tall team, maybe the tallest team Louisville WBB will face this season. 6'7" freshman Emily Cardoso leads the way for them, but they also put 6'2" senior forward Digma Strautmane and 6'2" freshman Priscilla Williams on the court as starters. They also have a veteran guard contingent of red-shirt seniors Kiara Lewis and Tiana Mangakahia as starters and both average in double figures.

Syracuse is a squad that hasn't gone very deep into the bench this season, but they do have 6'1" junior guard Emily Engstler off the bench, who was a starter last year. Amaya Finklea-Guity did not play against UNC and I would imagine her status is questionable for tonight.

How do the Cards shut down Cardoso? My guess is that we'll see a lot more of Olivia Cochran and Liz Dixon on the court together to offset the Syracuse height. The key is to avoid getting both Cardinals in early fouls trouble. Also, I'll be anticipating the guard matchups of Mangakahia and Lewis against Evans and Van Lith. Can Louisville prevent the Syracuse guards getting the ball to Cardoso and Willliams?

Don't be surprised if Walz starts Kasa Robinson either...her defensive skills could be a key in slowing down the Syracuse attack. Keep in mind that Syracuse isn't a great team from three-point range either, averaging just a little over eight attempts a game and connecting on only 31% of them. Syracuse is also below average on the foul stripe, shooting just 63% from there and attempting just 12 a game.

The pace could very well be rather frentic early and that usually equals good things for the Cards. I don't think Louisville wants to get into a half-court battle with Q's squad and the old adage is "you beat bigs with quickness" could be another key tonight.

Finally, I also think that the Cards will need to get a great overall team rebounding effort against Syracuse and that's where the Cards guards will really need to step up and get grabs.

It should be a fun one, and let's hope for a Cards victory tonight!

Love to see us zone up at times and make them shoot the ball from outside. I certainly agree with making them run. The more their bigs run the quicker they tire.
 
I watched them early in the year and they had a big front line on the court for that game. The announcer said their frontline was 6’7”, 6’5” and 6’3” in that game they were dominat on the boards but they struggled in a fast paced game. I hope we mix it up on defense but I like the way we push the ball up court.
 
Exactly. I’m screaming at the tv...Over the back, over the back. She was literally draped over either Olivia or Liz. What a joke. The refs are once again showing their lack of quality. Just because a player is taller doesn’t mean you can make contact from behind to gain advantage.
 
K. Smith and Dana need to work harder to get open for their shots. I have to give Syracuse credit they are playing good defense. We are playing good defense as well I wonder if we can wear the Cuse down.
 
We need Smith to start shooting. I’m not going to talk about the piss poor refs missed calls. Officiating is the bad part of women’s BB.
 
Sonja, pls help me understand WHY Mikasa will not shoot the ball when she is wiiiide open as close as 5 ft away in the paint. She has great hustle and toughness and her challenge tonight guarding Ecksler was tremendous but to me she is almost a liability on offense when she doesn't even require anyone to guard her. Also, why is she starting over Kiana Smith?
 
Kiana was a little off tonight and she was a step behind on defense. I thought Robinson did a great defensive job and hustled for the loose ball. I agree she needs to take that open shot. I think the mindset for her is defense and hustle. They need to work with her on taking the open shot.
 
I thought the refs were awful not calling the over the back and all the moving picks. A player can get hurt on those moving picks.
 
Kasa was fantastic on defense. Totally mismatched against Engstier but held her own. Kasa would rather make the assist than try and score. At one point she passed up a layup for a pass to HVL who proceeded to knock down the three.

Love this team and the way they communicate and play team ball. That was a big win after being voted #1 in the country. And the Cuse is good so enjoy the win folks it was a good one.
 
According to CJW Kasa knows she’s not a shooter so she passes it off to the shooters. However she knocked down that 15’ and it looked pretty good. Passed up one in the exact same location before and after that shot. I personally think it’s a confidence thing. She’s the Roger Burkman of this team. She’s tough on D. But if she could take a few during the game it sure would help.
 
She knows her role on this team is a facilitator and she performs it. Dana, Hailey, "O" and Kianna get the shots up. Kasa does all the little things that gets missed sometimes. If there was a "hustle" stat formula out there somewhere, I think Kaasa would get 90% or better every night.
 
After one stoppage in time CJW told her ‘shoot the ball’. Probably was that time she was right in the middle if the lane and passed up the shot. She was really good last night - as mentioned - she should make the All-Hustle Team. SU is very solid. They are going to beat a lot of teams and I suspect they will make noise in the tourney due to their size. I hope they get matched up with NC St in the ACC tourney.
 
