Ty Spalding
Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
- Aug 23, 2018
- 12,063
- 33,833
- 26
Jeff Clark from Georgia State is expected to announce his decision in the coming days. He visited Louisville first and then took a trip to Arizona State shortly after.
Led the team with 9.5 tackles for loss and was second with 4.5 sacks in 2022. Is top 10 in Georgia Southern history in sacks.
Arizona State has a new coaching staff and has a lot of momentum with their campus, NIL capabilities, and playing time.
*Insert leopard gif*
