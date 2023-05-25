ADVERTISEMENT

FB RECRUITING: Transfer to watch

Ty Spalding

Ty Spalding

Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
Aug 23, 2018
12,063
33,833
26
Jeff Clark from Georgia State is expected to announce his decision in the coming days. He visited Louisville first and then took a trip to Arizona State shortly after.

Led the team with 9.5 tackles for loss and was second with 4.5 sacks in 2022. Is top 10 in Georgia Southern history in sacks.

Arizona State has a new coaching staff and has a lot of momentum with their campus, NIL capabilities, and playing time.

*Insert leopard gif*

Jeffery Clark - 2022 - Football - Georgia State University

Jeffery Clark (44) Defensive End - CAREER STATISTICS ACADEMIC HONORS Athletic Director's Honor Roll, Spring 2022; Fall 2022 AT GEORGIA STATE: Veteran defensive
georgiastatesports.com georgiastatesports.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: Smithereen, Snyder88, putter23 and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N

Transfer Tracker

Replies
18
Views
2K
Premium: Recruiting Board
nashvegascard
N
sccard

Football visits, offers and opinions

Replies
5
Views
1K
Premium: Recruiting Board
sccard
sccard
Ty Spalding

FB RECRUITING: Two 2024 prospects to watch

Replies
8
Views
2K
Premium: Recruiting Board
JTMPR
J
Guardman

Analysis: Louisville 2022-2023 Revenue Compared to New P2/M2

Replies
0
Views
962
Premium: Collision Course
Guardman
Guardman
Sultan__of__Swine

ACC FOOTBALL: Why the ACC said no to Oregon State and Washington State

Replies
6
Views
690
Premium: Collision Course
the artist FKA zipp
the artist FKA zipp
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today