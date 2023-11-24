ADVERTISEMENT

FB RECRUITING: Two 2024 prospects to watch

Ty Spalding

Ty Spalding

Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Via @Adam Gorney:

The four-star receiver from Milton, Ga., remains committed to Texas A&M during the coaching upheaval following coach Jimbo Fisher’s firing but two other programs are now making a more concerted run at him. South Carolina and Louisville are the main two programs trying to flip Gatling, who has 57 catches and nine touchdowns this season.

After Florida State and Heard parted ways, the College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety is starting over a little bit in his recruitment. Heard was at Georgia Tech over the weekend and that would be a safe pick since it’s right down the road and the Yellow Jackets have made him a priority. But before any decisions are made, Heard is expected to visit Louisville this weekend.
 
