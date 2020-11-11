Louisville Baseball: National Signing Day

Coach McDonnell and the Louisville coaching staff have put together another impressive recruiting class. According to Perfect Game, the Cards are ranked #7 overall and second in the ACC behind Florida State, who is ranked 6th. The top five schools are all from the SEC.



National Signing Day for college baseball isn't near as exciting as football since most of these classes are filled up many years in advance. The only thing to keep an eye on is who will sign professionally rather than showing up on campus next fall, which is nearly impossible to predict until the draft is over. This years class only has one player ranked in the Top 100, which means there is a good chance the majority of the class will end up wearing a Louisville jersey. For example, Florida (7) and Vandy (8) have no idea what their class will end up looking like when the draft is completed. It's never a bad thing to have some of the best players committed, but roster management can become very challenging for the staff not knowing who will actually end up on the roster.