Louisville Baseball: National Signing Day

Coach McDonnell and the Louisville coaching staff have put together another impressive recruiting class. According to Perfect Game, the Cards are ranked #7 overall and second in the ACC behind Florida State, who is ranked 6th. The top five schools are all from the SEC.

National Signing Day for college baseball isn't near as exciting as football since most of these classes are filled up many years in advance. The only thing to keep an eye on is who will sign professionally rather than showing up on campus next fall, which is nearly impossible to predict until the draft is over. This years class only has one player ranked in the Top 100, which means there is a good chance the majority of the class will end up wearing a Louisville jersey. For example, Florida (7) and Vandy (8) have no idea what their class will end up looking like when the draft is completed. It's never a bad thing to have some of the best players committed, but roster management can become very challenging for the staff not knowing who will actually end up on the roster.
 
Kurtis Reid, the 150th ranked player in the class according to Perfect Game, has signed with Louisville. Reid is a 6-2, 190 lb shortstop from Hamilton, OH.
 
Austin Bode officially signed with the Cards today as the 228th ranked player in the class. Bode is a left handed hitting OF/C from Columbus, IN. The state of Indiana has been awfully good to Coach Mac since he’s been at Louisville, hopefully the trend continues as this class features how me
 
Jack Tinberg, from Overland Park, KS, signed with the Cards this morning. Kansas isn’t generally an area where Louisville recruits, but this class contains two signees from Kansas. Tinberg, a 6-1 195 lb 1B/LHP, is ranked outside of the top 500 in the class, but ranked 6th in the state

Here’s a short clip of Tinberg’s approach to the plate from this summer:
 
Carson Liggett, high school teammate of Jack Tinberg, also signed with the Cards this morning. Liggett is a 6-1, 205 lb RHP that has recently been clocked at 93 MPH, which I’m sure will continue to rise as he develops under pitching coach Roger Williams when he gets to Louisville. Liggett is ranked #275 in the class according to Perfect Game.

Here’s a little clip of Liggett on the mound:
 
Local star and highest ranked member of the class, Daylen Lile, has signed with the Cards. Lile, the 54th ranked player in the class and #1 player in the state, attends Trinity HS. There’s no doubt Lile can play at the next level, the main question is whether or not we see him in a Louisville jersey before his professional career begins. Only time will tell.

Nathan Rode calls Lile the “best pure hitter in the country.” Strong words.
https://twitter.com/nathanrode/status/1293019713300242432?s=21
 
The next signee for the Cards is Adam Dowler, a 6-3, 200 lb LHP from Aurora, IL. Dowler is ranked outside of the top 500, but is ranked #9 in the state of Illinois, another state that has treated the staff very well over the years. Dowler was clocked earlier this year at 87 MPH.
 
The next signee comes to Louisville via Bardstown as the 178th ranked player in the class. Will Koger, a 6-2, 180 lb RHP/OF/3B, has the potential to be a two way player in college. As he builds to his lean frame, I expect his velocity to continue to increase from his current max of 93 MPH. His dad is his high school coach at Bardstown.

Take a look at Koger this summer:
 
Eddie King Jr. from Marian Catholic HS in Illinois, signed with the Cards this afternoon. King, a 6-2, 190 lb OF/1B is ranked #431 according to Perfect Game.

Heres a clip of King taking batting practice this summer:
 
Ethan Wood, the fourth highest signee for the Cards in the class has officially signed. Wood, a 6-7 215 lb RHP from Danville, is the 165th ranked player in the class. He uses many different arm angles (3/4 and sidearm) to throw different variations of pitches with a fastball that tops out at 94. I think Wood could be the star of this class when we look back in a few years.

Here’s a sneak peek of what we can expect to see from him down the road:
 
The next Cardinal off the board is Will Cook, an IF/RHP from Miamisburg HS in Ohio. Cook is ranked outside of the top 500 in Perfect Game but PBR has him #2 in the state of Ohio, which is ahead of Kurtis Reid, who Perfect Game has 150th overall. Baseball rankings, man. He has a long, 6-5 190 lb frame that has been clocked in the low 90’s. Here’s a clip of Cook in September:
 
One of the most intriguing players to me in this class is Kade Grundy. He’s just an all around athlete that plays football, basketball, and baseball for Somerset HS. Perfect Game has him ranked the 216th overall player in the class. He’s played IF/OF and pitches, but projects as a pitcher at the next level with 93 MPH fastball. Remember his name.

Here’s Grundy touching 94 this summer:
 
