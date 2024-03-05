Monday began testing week. So far, testing for squat, vertical, and power clean has been completed.



A few notes on squat numbers:



-Lance Robinson is a freak, squatted 675 pounds and could’ve eclipsed 700 from what I’ve been told.



- Both Maurice Turner and Don Chaney squatted 600 pounds. RB room is DEEP. Peny Boone will likely be the starter, but plenty of quality backs behind him.



-Ashton Gillotte squatted over 600 pounds.



A note on power clean numbers:



- Only thing of note is Ashton Gillotte. Got up to 415 pounds there, and could’ve done more.



A few notes on vertical numbers:



- Ashton Gillotte jumped 36 inches.



- Chris Bell jumped 39.5 inches, leading the team. He’s a much better athlete than you’d think. Bell and the other returners are excited to prove they can play, and at a high level in a wide open Brohm offense.



- Devin Neal jumped 38 inches.



Couple of quick things to note before spring ball:



- Oline has depth. If I had to guess, the starting lineup as of today: Mills and Lance Robinson at T, Gonzalez and Renato at G, and Pete Nygra at C. Pete has tested really well and is a good athlete.



- TE is wide open. The next step for Jamari Johnson is really grasping the playbook and working on the mental side of the game. Skinner (Miami transfer) and JJ look to be one and two. Obviously this is without Mark Redman being in the mix currently. They are optimistic about the group, but especially about Skinner and Johnson.



- Secondary is deep. Going to be a battle between Wes Walker and Devin Neal to play along side MJ Griffin. At CB, you Riley, Thornton, and Taz Nicholson. Lots of depth there though. Aaron Williams and Marcus Washington could fight for reps.



- Linebacker is wide open. TJ Quinn, Jurriente Davis, and Stanquan Clark are the guys I’m eyeing there.



- DLine is deep. Staff loves Lole, he will be healthy for camp. Baron and Reiger have been limited, but nothing long term for either.



There is a lot of depth across the board at a lot of positions.



LB and WR are really the only spots where you can nit pick.



QB is still being framed as TBD and will be settled throughout practice. I still think it will be Shough, fwiw.



These boards aren’t dead. Far from it.