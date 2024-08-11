Ty Spalding
Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
-
- Aug 23, 2018
-
- 12,189
-
- 34,474
-
- 26
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville football program held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday morning at L&N Stadium, the eighth practice of the fall.
It was only the second full-padded practice of the fall, but UofL head coach Jeff Brohm saw some positive aspects on both sides of the ball. The offense made a number of big plays, which was caused by defensive busts, and the defense made plays off of mistakes by the offense.
"I thought it was a typical good first scrimmage," Brohm said. "Saw some good things, definitely a couple playmakers that have showed up to this point were the playmakers that showed up today, so that was good to see. They're going to have to be our steady guys every year. I would've liked to see a few guys emerge. Haven't really seen that yet. But you know we're getting better and we have some depth that has some potential. We just got to get them ready to go and they got to make plays when it comes to the scrimmage situations."
Tyler Shough took control of the offense by making a number of key throws, but also made a few mistakes that disappointed the head coach. Shough tossed a few long touchdown throws, but also missed a read on the goal line that caused a turnover.
"Tyler definitely made a ton of plays, but had a costly interception when he tried to make plays," Brohm said. "He can make plays. He can create a little bit. He can make plays and throw the ball vertically. He has some savvy and overall did a good job."
While Brohm was pleased with both sides of the football, but he was pretty neutral when declaring a winner of the first fall scrimmage.
"I think overall the defense did a good job, but we gave up some big plays -- some big runs and big passes. We can't allow big plays when we are trying to get aggressive. We had a few busts. We have to make sure we get that fixed."
The Cardinals are extremely deep on the defensive line, with the return of Ashton Gillotte and a lot of the new additions.
"I think the defensive line was pretty good," Brohm said. "Overall, our main guys did a good job and were pretty steady."
The Cardinals will take Sunday off before returning to action on Monday morning.
It was only the second full-padded practice of the fall, but UofL head coach Jeff Brohm saw some positive aspects on both sides of the ball. The offense made a number of big plays, which was caused by defensive busts, and the defense made plays off of mistakes by the offense.
"I thought it was a typical good first scrimmage," Brohm said. "Saw some good things, definitely a couple playmakers that have showed up to this point were the playmakers that showed up today, so that was good to see. They're going to have to be our steady guys every year. I would've liked to see a few guys emerge. Haven't really seen that yet. But you know we're getting better and we have some depth that has some potential. We just got to get them ready to go and they got to make plays when it comes to the scrimmage situations."
Tyler Shough took control of the offense by making a number of key throws, but also made a few mistakes that disappointed the head coach. Shough tossed a few long touchdown throws, but also missed a read on the goal line that caused a turnover.
"Tyler definitely made a ton of plays, but had a costly interception when he tried to make plays," Brohm said. "He can make plays. He can create a little bit. He can make plays and throw the ball vertically. He has some savvy and overall did a good job."
While Brohm was pleased with both sides of the football, but he was pretty neutral when declaring a winner of the first fall scrimmage.
"I think overall the defense did a good job, but we gave up some big plays -- some big runs and big passes. We can't allow big plays when we are trying to get aggressive. We had a few busts. We have to make sure we get that fixed."
The Cardinals are extremely deep on the defensive line, with the return of Ashton Gillotte and a lot of the new additions.
"I think the defensive line was pretty good," Brohm said. "Overall, our main guys did a good job and were pretty steady."
The Cardinals will take Sunday off before returning to action on Monday morning.