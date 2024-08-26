ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL GAME WEEK: Predicting Louisville's first depth chart

We should get our first look at the depth chart tomorrow. Before we get it, here is my first crack at predicting what the starters will look like:

OFFENSE:

LT
Monroe Mills

LG
Michael Gonzalez

C
Pete Nygra

RG
Renato Brown

RT
Jonathan Mendoza
OR
Rasheed Miller

QB
Tyler Shough
Pierce Clarkson
OR
Harrison Bailey

RB
Don Chaney
OR
Maurice Turner
Isaac Brown

TE
Mark Redman
OR
Jamari Johnson

WR
Jacorey Brooks

WR
Cataurus Hicks

WR
Chris Bell

DEFENSE

DE
Ashton Gillotte
Ramon Puryear

DT
Dez Tell

DT
Jared Dawson

DE
Myles Jernigan
OR
Adonijah Green

LB
Stanquan Clark

LB
TJ Quinn

LB
Ben Perry
OR
Antonio Watts

CB
Quincy Riley

CB
Corey Thornton

S
MJ Griffin
OR
Tamarion McDonald

S
Devin Neal
OR
Tamarion McDonald

P
Brady Hodges

K
Brock Travelstead

PR
Quincy Riley
Cataurus Hicks
Jimmy Calloway
Jadon Thompson

KR
Maurice Turner
Isaac Brown
 
