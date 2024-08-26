Ty Spalding
Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
-
- Aug 23, 2018
-
- 12,216
-
- 34,595
-
- 26
We should get our first look at the depth chart tomorrow. Before we get it, here is my first crack at predicting what the starters will look like:
OFFENSE:
LT
Monroe Mills
LG
Michael Gonzalez
C
Pete Nygra
RG
Renato Brown
RT
Jonathan Mendoza
OR
Rasheed Miller
QB
Tyler Shough
Pierce Clarkson
OR
Harrison Bailey
RB
Don Chaney
OR
Maurice Turner
Isaac Brown
TE
Mark Redman
OR
Jamari Johnson
WR
Jacorey Brooks
WR
Cataurus Hicks
WR
Chris Bell
DEFENSE
DE
Ashton Gillotte
Ramon Puryear
DT
Dez Tell
DT
Jared Dawson
DE
Myles Jernigan
OR
Adonijah Green
LB
Stanquan Clark
LB
TJ Quinn
LB
Ben Perry
OR
Antonio Watts
CB
Quincy Riley
CB
Corey Thornton
S
MJ Griffin
OR
Tamarion McDonald
S
Devin Neal
OR
Tamarion McDonald
P
Brady Hodges
K
Brock Travelstead
PR
Quincy Riley
Cataurus Hicks
Jimmy Calloway
Jadon Thompson
KR
Maurice Turner
Isaac Brown
OFFENSE:
LT
Monroe Mills
LG
Michael Gonzalez
C
Pete Nygra
RG
Renato Brown
RT
Jonathan Mendoza
OR
Rasheed Miller
QB
Tyler Shough
Pierce Clarkson
OR
Harrison Bailey
RB
Don Chaney
OR
Maurice Turner
Isaac Brown
TE
Mark Redman
OR
Jamari Johnson
WR
Jacorey Brooks
WR
Cataurus Hicks
WR
Chris Bell
DEFENSE
DE
Ashton Gillotte
Ramon Puryear
DT
Dez Tell
DT
Jared Dawson
DE
Myles Jernigan
OR
Adonijah Green
LB
Stanquan Clark
LB
TJ Quinn
LB
Ben Perry
OR
Antonio Watts
CB
Quincy Riley
CB
Corey Thornton
S
MJ Griffin
OR
Tamarion McDonald
S
Devin Neal
OR
Tamarion McDonald
P
Brady Hodges
K
Brock Travelstead
PR
Quincy Riley
Cataurus Hicks
Jimmy Calloway
Jadon Thompson
KR
Maurice Turner
Isaac Brown