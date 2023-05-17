ADVERTISEMENT

FB RECRUITING: I'm back from hiatus. GSU transfer to visit this weekend.

Dave Lackford

Dave Lackford

6000+
Staff
Jan 14, 2014
7,809
18,407
26
I've been on a brief recharge but now I'm back. I was told that coaching staff is going to be doing the vacation/family thing before the camp season begins in earnest starting next month on June 7th. The will be hosting Jeff Clark from Georgia State University this weekend. He's a bit on the short size, GSU has him listed at 6-foot-even but he was very disruptive and productive last season and would make for a solid addition to the defensive front rotation. I think if Louisville really wants him they can wrap this up during the visit and we should know something next week.
 
