Let me get some things out of the way to start this post...



The NIL infrastructure is, without a doubt, in a very good, if not great spot. Because of NIL, this program is and is going to go from a nice P5 program to a contender. I know I've gone back and forth with folks, but after the conversations I had tonight, I feel even stronger about my stance.



The caliber of player reaching out to Louisville at this time of December compared to last December is significantly better. Louisville is in a position to take strictly take guys who have proven production.



The staff is way more prepared for this portal season than last portal season. Last year, they were just now getting on the job and really had to scramble to put everything together. The ducks are in a row this time around, and they are positioned to assemble a dynamic roster.



At QB, the staff isn't concerned with Shough's injuries. They view them more as freak things and a healthy Shough has all the tools to win a ton of games, especially when you consider the talent that will be around him. Louisville feels like they got a steal there. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. (Still not backing off what I posted last night about that). Pierce and the others will get a shot about competing for the job, so no worries there.



At RB, they like Chaney from Miami, but I was told "people will be very excited about who comes in at that spot." Not saying Jawhar is for sure gone, but I wouldn't worry if he does decide to leave.



At WR, I would expect this room to be one of the most talented WR rooms that Louisville has ever had. Caullin Lacy and Jared Brown from Coastal were mentioned, but don’t have any more to add with them. I would not worry about the lack of names there, I feel very confident that this position group will be loaded. Thrash still could return, but not ready to call that one.



At TE, I like Louisville's chances with Mark Redman. He will be on a visit this weekend and Louisville looks to wrap that one sooner than later. They are also still involved with Dae'Quan Wright, but Louisville will have some stiff competition.



At OL, "sometimes the best gets are the ones you already have." I expect several starters to be back and to anchor that group. I also have heard great things about Lance Robinson a transfer who had to sit out this year. He will be in the mix at one of the tackle spots. Another name to watch there is Brandon-Crenshaw Dixon from San Diego State.



On defense, same applies. "sometimes the best gets are the ones you already have." The defensive line will be in great shape with who could return. The foundation there is being established. There may be one or two that return that will surprise folks. I will share more on that when I can. The transfer names that were passed on were Aenas Peebles from Duke. Louisville is in line to get the last visit, and if he makes it here before committing, I like Louisville's chances a lot.



At linebacker, you should get Quinn, Alderman and Clark back, and Capers should factor in as well.



The primary target in the secondary is Will Lee from Kansas State. That's one Louisville really wants and I think he could take a visit here as soon as next week. I also wouldn't rule out one of Louisville's starters at corner from this year returning. I will share more on that when I can.



At safety, MJ Griffin and Devin Neal will be back which gives you as much experience as you could ask for at safety.



More to come, and some of the info I was given can't be shared just yet, but I will do so when given the green light.



After the conversations I had tonight, I'm even more optimistic about the future than before. There are more names and intel I can't pass along yet because things are still in the works, and for Louisville's sake and my sake, I will wait. But things are happening in a major way.



Buckle up. Louisville is coming.