I know I've been quiet, but I'd be lying if I said the basketball conversation isn't draining. I tried to make a vow to stay away from engaging people on Twitter/X or making comments until the end of the season. It just gets so toxic, unnecessarily.



Hang in there, people. This is over and it’s been over. A win over FSU doesn't change anything. A win over GT doesn't change anything.



Louisville is 179th in the NET Rankings, the formula to determine NCAA seeding. Right behind Northern Colorado and Illinois-Chicago.



Louisville is the third worst defensive team in all of Power 6, only ahead of Georgetown and DePaul. (Louisville lost to that 3-21 DePaul team, by the way).



Nothing about this is good enough. Nothing about this is deserving of another year.



As far as the injuries: Louisville is playing better with a shorter rotation, and they lost to Chattanooga and Arkansas State at home, and DePaul with a healthy roster. Oh, and Kentucky Wesleyan.



Another note on the injuries: when you use scholarships on a JUCO player that nobody else in the country is a recruiting and a dude who was a walk-on at Miami, you don't get to use injuries as an excuse. Had you brought in two quality players instead of Koron and Danillo, you'd be fine right now from a depth perspective.



No recruits change anything. Not Karter Knox, not Lebron James.



Don't crush Josh Heird yet. Let this season come to an end, let this play out, then make your judgement. From everything I've gathered, letting Kenny finish the year was the best route for all parties involved.



Sorry for the lack of commentary, I just can't do it, and have been trying to stay away from it. But there is my synopsis.



More, later.