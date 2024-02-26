There are a lot of things to address from the weekend. I will break it all down for you, in this thread, based on conversations I’ve had over the last 48 hours.



A source tells me that KP is making seven-figure offers to recruits to commit here. That goes for five-star Joson Sanon, and potentially with Karter Knox. I know for sure that is the case with Sanon. A weak move to use recruits as shields at the 11th hour.



My biggest takeaway from the Bozich article: Kenny is now throwing his staff under the bus. I had been told that Kenny and Nolan’s relationship had soured immensely, and that article tells you all you need to know. The current assistants are admitting to outsiders how bad this is, and are trying to save their careers. Which is why Kenny is telling Bozich that he will change his staff up.



There is virtually no communication or collaboration inside the facility, and essentially nobody in the athletic department has much of a relationship with Kenny. Josh Heird can’t be happy with Kenny using Bozich as a mouthpiece this late in the process. I don’t think the two are on great terms.



As far as this push from Bozich / a handful of others for another year: I’m not worried. At all. This is over. It’s been over. Conversations over the weekend reassured me of that.



I’m not saying Kenny Payne should quit or throw in the towel, but throwing cash at recruits to try and manipulate the fan base at the last minute doesn’t sit right with me.



This is almost over.