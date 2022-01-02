Cards WBB vs GT

Louisville women's basketball plays their first road game of the 2021-22 ACC schedule when they travel to Atlanta Sunday for a noon match against Georgia Tech. This one will be on the ACC Network, as well as on Cards Radio WRKD 790 AM.



#2 Louisville is 8-0 all time against the #16 Yellow Jackets. They face a squad that has five players averaging 8.5 ppg or better a game and, like Louisville, a win over Uconn. The Yellow Jackets have losses to Auburn and Purdue this season.



Nell Fortner has built a very viable top 25 contender since taking the program over several years ago. They tend to pack the McCamish Pavilion for home games and are 1-0 so far in conference play, like Louisville.



GT's Thursday night game against Pitt was postponed because of COVID protocol within the Panther program.



Key to a Cardinals win? Louisville will need to come out a bit more focused and shoot the ball better than they did against Boston College. Three-point accuracy could also be a key against the Yellow Jackets. The Cards have hung their hats on defense this season and it will take another strong effort by the Cards against a Tech team that also prides themselves on solid, ball denial defense.



--sonja--