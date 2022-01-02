Cards WBB vs GT

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 20, 2001
6,010
2,678
26
Louisville
www.cardinalcouple.com
Louisville women's basketball plays their first road game of the 2021-22 ACC schedule when they travel to Atlanta Sunday for a noon match against Georgia Tech. This one will be on the ACC Network, as well as on Cards Radio WRKD 790 AM.

#2 Louisville is 8-0 all time against the #16 Yellow Jackets. They face a squad that has five players averaging 8.5 ppg or better a game and, like Louisville, a win over Uconn. The Yellow Jackets have losses to Auburn and Purdue this season.

Nell Fortner has built a very viable top 25 contender since taking the program over several years ago. They tend to pack the McCamish Pavilion for home games and are 1-0 so far in conference play, like Louisville.

GT's Thursday night game against Pitt was postponed because of COVID protocol within the Panther program.

Key to a Cardinals win? Louisville will need to come out a bit more focused and shoot the ball better than they did against Boston College. Three-point accuracy could also be a key against the Yellow Jackets. The Cards have hung their hats on defense this season and it will take another strong effort by the Cards against a Tech team that also prides themselves on solid, ball denial defense.

--sonja--
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ty Spalding, Guardman and htowncard
H

htowncard

1500+
Gold Member
Jul 1, 2005
1,999
172
26
Sonja said:
Louisville women's basketball plays their first road game of the 2021-22 ACC schedule when they travel to Atlanta Sunday for a noon match against Georgia Tech. This one will be on the ACC Network, as well as on Cards Radio WRKD 790 AM.

#2 Louisville is 8-0 all time against the #16 Yellow Jackets. They face a squad that has five players averaging 8.5 ppg or better a game and, like Louisville, a win over Uconn. The Yellow Jackets have losses to Auburn and Purdue this season.

Nell Fortner has built a very viable top 25 contender since taking the program over several years ago. They tend to pack the McCamish Pavilion for home games and are 1-0 so far in conference play, like Louisville.

GT's Thursday night game against Pitt was postponed because of COVID protocol within the Panther program.

Key to a Cardinals win? Louisville will need to come out a bit more focused and shoot the ball better than they did against Boston College. Three-point accuracy could also be a key against the Yellow Jackets. The Cards have hung their hats on defense this season and it will take another strong effort by the Cards against a Tech team that also prides themselves on solid, ball denial defense.

--sonja--
Click to expand...
for us out of towers...first I absolutely read your every post! but could you please put the time of the gamer in...or show me where to find it...thks
 
H

htowncard

1500+
Gold Member
Jul 1, 2005
1,999
172
26
htowncard said:
for us out of towers...first I absolutely read your every post! but could you please put the time of the gamer in...or show me where to find it...thks
Click to expand...
WAIT!!!!!!!!!! brilliant here was looking for numbers.....what an idiot I am!!!!!!! duh!!
really enjoy your informed perspective.....mk in seawalls point Fla
 
Cap'n Jim

Cap'n Jim

300+
Gold Member
Feb 1, 2005
368
319
6
Announcers said Tech only has 7 players available today… all 5 starters are playing. Apparently, they don’t go deep into the bench anyway.
 
K

KozmasAgain

4500+
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
4,573
2,771
26
This reminds me of the first period against Boston College all defense and no offense. We are going to have to get pints in transition to get our offense going.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

Three-Star Poster
Apr 27, 2015
3,253
2,578
26
For once I would like to watch a UofL game without just plain horrible officiating. It's unbelievable that this continues at this level.

Regardless, we have to actually make shots to matter.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Cap'n Jim
CardsFirst

CardsFirst

6000+
Gold Member
Jan 18, 2007
9,606
7,664
26
Brick after brick. HVL can’t even hit free throws. I think they’re still on the plane. Wake up Cards!!
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

Three-Star Poster
Apr 27, 2015
3,253
2,578
26
Regardless if we win, this team has no business being ranked #1. South Carolina is by far the best team. No way they would score only 3 points in a quarter.

Looks to me the Cards were just not in to playing this game. They're treating it like a dental appointment. You know you have to play but you're not looking forward to it.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

Three-Star Poster
Apr 27, 2015
3,253
2,578
26
If the Cards shoot their normal percentage in the 2nd half, they should win easily. GT is going to wear out with only 7 players.

As terrible as the Cards were shooting, they're still tied at the half. Got to start making the free throws though because GT is going to foul as they get more fatigued. That is of course the refs blow the whistle.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Cap'n Jim
Cap'n Jim

Cap'n Jim

300+
Gold Member
Feb 1, 2005
368
319
6
The play to end the second quarter was beautifully designed & executed. Need to continue that & they will be in good shape.
 
Cap'n Jim

Cap'n Jim

300+
Gold Member
Feb 1, 2005
368
319
6
Playing five against eight! Can’t believe it took a T on Walz to get the refs to look at the replay on the shot Mikassa took to the head! Ugh!
 
K

KozmasAgain

4500+
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
4,573
2,771
26
I hope things don’t get out of control because this could snowball on us and we could end up losing. Our go to players are really struggling in this game HVL and Kianna have been non existent.
 
CardsFirst

CardsFirst

6000+
Gold Member
Jan 18, 2007
9,606
7,664
26
Yeah the refs are trying to even it up 🤨. We’re playing like the first quarter again. We look horrible. HVL passed up a open shot only to dribble into the trees and she takes an I’ll advised shot.
 
Bardman

Bardman

Four-Star Poster
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
10,736
4,041
26
I don’t think the elbow was intentional. Yet, Kasa was clearly clocked in the head and a review should have been automatic. The refs are calling phantom calls on us and allowing GT to play physical - very lopsided. Need to get Verhulst back in.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Cap'n Jim and CardsFirst
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

Three-Star Poster
Apr 27, 2015
3,253
2,578
26
Well I think it's very clear the refs are going to effect the outcome of this game. 5 fouls to 0 in first 4 minutes of the 3rd quarter?

And I'm sorry HVL fans but she is just too short and not athletic enough to continue to drive the ball. Her game is shooting the 3 even though she's not very good at that and distributing the ball. She's a heady player and plays hard but she's not a offensive threat driving the ball.

This team misses a Jazz Jones. A athletic wing driver to the goal. I still don't see a long post season run for Louisville. Hope I'm wrong but games like this one is why I feel this way. GT plays good defense but they are very limited offensively and have just 7 players, yet it's been enough to lead the majority if this game with 5 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.
 
CardsFirst

CardsFirst

6000+
Gold Member
Jan 18, 2007
9,606
7,664
26
TheRealVille said:
Well I think it's very clear the refs are going to effect the outcome of this game. 5 fouls to 0 in first 4 minutes of the 3rd quarter?

And I'm sorry HVL fans but she is just too short and not athletic enough to continue to drive the ball. Her game is shooting the 3 even though she's not very good at that and distributing the ball. She's a heady player and plays hard but she's not a offensive threat driving the ball.

This team misses a Jazz Jones. A athletic wing driver to the goal. I still don't see a long post season run for Louisville. Hope I'm wrong but games like this one is why I feel this way. GT plays good defense but they are very limited offensively and have just 7 players, yet it's been enough to lead the majority if this game with 5 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.
Click to expand...
I agree on HVL. She’s been a disappointment for sure. My expectations for her were over board I guess.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

Three-Star Poster
Apr 27, 2015
3,253
2,578
26
3 points in the first quarter and now 5 points with a minute to go in the third quarter.

This game looks like Pitino vs Virginia. I have never seen the women's team play this bad.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Bardman
Bardman

Bardman

Four-Star Poster
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
10,736
4,041
26
Many teams have focused on shutting HVL down. Others have to make shots. Today - too many missed layups and FTs. Again, get the ball in the paint and go hard to the rim. Force the refs to blow their whistles.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Cap'n Jim
Cardinal Cash

Cardinal Cash

6000+
Gold Member
Oct 18, 2016
8,825
6,059
26
26
CardsFirst said:
I agree on HVL. She’s been a disappointment for sure. My expectations for her were over board I guess.
Click to expand...
Being a gym rat can only take you so far. She doesn’t have length or speed. Once you get to a certain level, being 5’6” and descending from Europe hurts you.
 
  • Like
Reactions: CardsFirst
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

Three-Star Poster
Apr 27, 2015
3,253
2,578
26
CardsFirst said:
I agree on HVL. She’s been a disappointment for sure. My expectations for her were over board I guess.
Click to expand...
She shot better from 3 last season when she wasn't the focal point of the offense. This season she has regressed and apparently has fallen victim of the sophomore slump.

I think Walz needs to get Veyhurtz more playing time.
 
  • Like
Reactions: CardsFirst
CardsFirst

CardsFirst

6000+
Gold Member
Jan 18, 2007
9,606
7,664
26
Bardman said:
Many teams have focused on shutting HVL down. Others have to make shots. Today - too many missed layups and FTs. Again, get the ball in the paint and go hard to the rim. Force the refs to blow their whistles.
Click to expand...
Yeah I don’t think HVLs issue is other teams shutting her down. She does a fine job of doing that her self. She over penetrates and takes I’ll advised shots, shots she’s not athletic enough to make at this level.
 
CardsFirst

CardsFirst

6000+
Gold Member
Jan 18, 2007
9,606
7,664
26
TheRealVille said:
She shot better from 3 last season when she wasn't the focal point of the offense. This season she has regressed and apparently has fallen victim of the sophomore slump.

I think Walz needs to get Veyhurtz more playing time.
Click to expand...
Hopefully she’s experiencing a sophomore slump, that’s possible
 
CardsFirst

CardsFirst

6000+
Gold Member
Jan 18, 2007
9,606
7,664
26
KozmasAgain said:
Well she is the 2nd leading scorer on the team. She hit 4 shots in a row against sUcK in the 4th period to give us the win. She hit 4 shots in a row against UConn in the 4 period to give us a win and your disappointed.
Click to expand...
I might be a little hard on her but she’s hot and cold. But having said that she is play good D.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sonja

Cards 79 - Eagles 49

Replies
1
Views
98
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
2330859
2
Sonja

Louisville VB vs Georgia Tech

Replies
7
Views
337
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
2330859
2
Sonja

Volleyball at Georgia Tech today

Replies
5
Views
207
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja
Sonja
  • Poll

VB dismisses Gators in straight sets

Replies
2
Views
222
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
gocds
G
Sonja

Cards WBB vs BC

Replies
13
Views
257
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
KozmasAgain
K

Latest posts

Top Bottom