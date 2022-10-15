Volleyball downs VT in four sets

It was Claire Chaussee's night to shine and she delivered 18 kills to lead #2 Louisville volleyball team past Virginia Tech in four sets 25-21, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18 Friday night in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.



With the match win. the Cards move to 16-1 on the season and are now 7-0 in ACC play.



UofL hit .351, had eleven blocks, and served four aces. Chaussee had a very respectable .455 hitting average and had 10 digs and two blocks.



Aiko Jones and Amaya Tillman each had 11 kills. Tillman hit .526 and had a team-high seven blocks. Nena Mbonu had 10 kills, one ace, three digs, and two blocks. Setter Raquel Lazaro recorded 45 assists, two aces, eight digs, and five blocks. Sophomore libero Elena Scott had 13 digs and one ace.







--sonja--



Virginia Tech hit .187 and had seven aces and six blocks. The Hokies were led by Cera Powell who had 12 kills, one ace, five digs, and two blocks.



UofL hosts Wake Forest on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena