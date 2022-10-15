Volleyball downs VT in four sets

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 20, 2001
6,365
3,319
26
Louisville
www.cardinalcouple.com
It was Claire Chaussee's night to shine and she delivered 18 kills to lead #2 Louisville volleyball team past Virginia Tech in four sets 25-21, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18 Friday night in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.

With the match win. the Cards move to 16-1 on the season and are now 7-0 in ACC play.

UofL hit .351, had eleven blocks, and served four aces. Chaussee had a very respectable .455 hitting average and had 10 digs and two blocks.

Aiko Jones and Amaya Tillman each had 11 kills. Tillman hit .526 and had a team-high seven blocks. Nena Mbonu had 10 kills, one ace, three digs, and two blocks. Setter Raquel Lazaro recorded 45 assists, two aces, eight digs, and five blocks. Sophomore libero Elena Scott had 13 digs and one ace.



--sonja--

Virginia Tech hit .187 and had seven aces and six blocks. The Hokies were led by Cera Powell who had 12 kills, one ace, five digs, and two blocks.

UofL hosts Wake Forest on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ty Spalding and CardFan
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sonja

Volleyball defeats San Diego

Replies
2
Views
97
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
FlavRunit
F
Sonja

Louisville Volleyball defeats Stanford

Replies
9
Views
188
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
mwatson61
mwatson61
Sonja

FSU Volleyball swept by Cards

Replies
0
Views
58
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja
Sonja

Volleyball sweeps at Miami

Replies
0
Views
89
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja
Sonja

VolleyCards defeat Mizzou in straight sets

Replies
4
Views
141
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja

Latest posts

Top Bottom