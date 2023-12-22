ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Thoughts on what’s transpired

Ty Spalding

Ty Spalding

Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
Aug 23, 2018
12,099
34,100
26
I was in the building last night. And it was sad.

Aside from the play on the court…

Gary Red Bird is in the student section trying to get chants going and nobody joined.

Kenny emptied his bench before Cal.

Louisville got whooped, and the fans that braved the environment were left out to dry.

I asked Kenny Payne in the press conference if there’s anything that HE could have done better to have this team in a better place, and he couldn’t give a specific example.

He did say it’s not all on the kids, but the lack of examples and not being able to give one detail of what he needs to do better is just so on par.

Kenny laughed when asked if he could get this program to Kentucky’s level.

He said he needs to keep things quiet with which transfers they are recruiting because top schools will be after the top transfers. Is Louisville not a top school?

And oh, NOW you see that you need veteran transfers. No, no. That was for 10 months ago.

Brendan Quinn, who wrote the article in The Athletic said yesterday on 93.9 that the talk in basketball circles is that this staff hasn’t been noticed at events. Their presence hasn’t been felt from a boots on the ground standpoint. And that they recruit mostly by phone.

I now think Josh Heird needs to address the fans. You can’t have Goodman and Norlander out there reporting the move will be soon. Josh needs to get out in front of the messaging.

If Kenny Payne will remain at Louisville for the rest of the season, say that. The dans deserve to know why that’s the case. Being in limbo is in no man’s land.

This is all so frustrating.
 
  • Like
  • Angry
Reactions: CardsFirst, Ethan Moore, Louismetz and 12 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

EKYCard643

Thoughts on Kelsey's First Roster.

Replies
30
Views
2K
Premium: Collision Course
coach1983
C
Pervis_Griffith

Dan McDonnell leading candidate to fill South Carolina vacancy

Replies
64
Views
2K
Premium: Collision Course
cocoa
C
Ty Spalding

BREAKING: Louisville Announces Change in Leadership in Men’s Basketball Program

Replies
20
Views
2K
Premium: Collision Course
CardFanBudMan
CardFanBudMan
Pervis_Griffith

ACC coaches' anonymous takes on ACC football programs

Replies
4
Views
620
Premium: Collision Course
LeFors4Ever
LeFors4Ever
73Card

Rondo on O’Bannon’s recruiting [UL] advice:

Replies
20
Views
1K
Premium: Collision Course
Birdie King
B
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back