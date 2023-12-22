I was in the building last night. And it was sad.



Aside from the play on the court…



Gary Red Bird is in the student section trying to get chants going and nobody joined.



Kenny emptied his bench before Cal.



Louisville got whooped, and the fans that braved the environment were left out to dry.



I asked Kenny Payne in the press conference if there’s anything that HE could have done better to have this team in a better place, and he couldn’t give a specific example.



He did say it’s not all on the kids, but the lack of examples and not being able to give one detail of what he needs to do better is just so on par.



Kenny laughed when asked if he could get this program to Kentucky’s level.



He said he needs to keep things quiet with which transfers they are recruiting because top schools will be after the top transfers. Is Louisville not a top school?



And oh, NOW you see that you need veteran transfers. No, no. That was for 10 months ago.



Brendan Quinn, who wrote the article in The Athletic said yesterday on 93.9 that the talk in basketball circles is that this staff hasn’t been noticed at events. Their presence hasn’t been felt from a boots on the ground standpoint. And that they recruit mostly by phone.



I now think Josh Heird needs to address the fans. You can’t have Goodman and Norlander out there reporting the move will be soon. Josh needs to get out in front of the messaging.



If Kenny Payne will remain at Louisville for the rest of the season, say that. The dans deserve to know why that’s the case. Being in limbo is in no man’s land.



This is all so frustrating.