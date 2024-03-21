ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Spring Practice Tidbits - Volume 1

The initial plan was to wait until Saturday rolls around to make a post summarizing what has transpired over a handful of practices, but people have the itch for football intel, and understandably so.

With that said, here we go.

Couple of small updates that I will expand on after Saturday. With a larger sample size.

TJ Capers, as Ron English said yesterday, is in the doghouse. I’m told it’s all mental. Physically, he’s one of the most gifted guys on the team. His weight is way lower than where it needs to be and his overall approach to the commitment isn’t quite there.

QBs. Shough…. Gap. 2a. Bailey 2b. Clarkson. Allen at QB3. I would assume Clarkson will be able to make the jump by fall to QB2.

TE, as I said previously: Skinner and Jamari Johnson are 1&2 without Mark Redman.

Secondary is crazy deep. MJ and Wes Walker will probably lead the safety room with good depth behind. Marcus Washington has moved to safety.

CB- Riley, Taz, and Thornton. That will likely be followed by Aaron Williams who had a GREAT spring ball in terms of the weight room. Holloway likely right after AWill. Future is bright.

LB- Like I had said a few weeks ago, think it will be Stanquan, Quinn, and Jurriente Davis leading the snap count by the end of spring. Jaylin started day 1 but the other 2 got nearly the same work.

WR room- 1&2 are Brooks and Lacy as expected. Really wide open after that. Jahlil McClain also had a great spring in the weight room. I’m told McClain and Aaron Williams were both acknowledged for completely changing their attitudes and being locked in. Chris Bell, Hicks, and Jadon Thompson are all in the mix for playing time. Someone will have to separate themselves.

Oline- Banged up there. No point in noting them when two likely starters aren’t available.

DLine- Same thing as Oline. Three probable starters are all rehabbing.

RB- Boone 1a and Chaney 1b with Maurice at 2. It’s a deep room.

Small sample size, players will flash day to day, we will see who sustains and gets increased rep counts.

I will update this if anything changes over the weekend as more practices commence.
 
