ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL First open practice is one week away

Ty Spalding

Ty Spalding

Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
Aug 23, 2018
12,827
37,062
26
All weekday open practices will begin at 4pm. Saturday, March 22nd will begin at 9:45am.
Louisville begins the first of 15 spring practices on Monday, March 3 and will open six spring practices to the public. Those six open practices will be held on March 3 (Monday), March 4 (Tuesday), March 21 (Friday), March 22 (Saturday), March 27 (Thursday), and the Spring Game on April 11 (Friday).

Practices could be held in L&N Stadium, the Trager Indoor Practice Facility or the practice fields at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex.

Fans are not permitted to take photos or videos from the stands or the sidelines during practice. All spectators must always stay in the stands or behind the ropes.
 
  • Like
Reactions: vsddad, EKYCHOW and Cardinal Cash
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C

A million thoughts on Miami

Replies
6
Views
825
Forum: Louisville Football
2330859
2
Ty Spalding

FOOTBALL Spring practice begins tomorrow

Replies
62
Views
3K
Premium: Collision Course
gamedaynut
gamedaynut
glassmanJ

Climate Change creating more home runs

Replies
8
Views
761
Forum: Louisville Baseball
TheRealVille
TheRealVille
Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL *** Live Game Thread: Louisville at Kentucky ***

Replies
87
Views
4K
Premium: Collision Course
TPACardsFan
TPACardsFan
Sonja

Miami 61 - Louisville WBB 59

Replies
4
Views
596
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
2330859
2
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back