Jeff Brohm’s second year gets underway, TODAY as Louisville hits the practice fields for spring ball.



Instead of doing an insider notes post after every single practice, I’m going to wait until we compile a decent sample size.



So, look for the first edition of spring practice tidbits this weekend. If there’s anything specific you want to know, drop it in here and I will do my best to get you an answer.



Reminder, again: I will not be doing a practice recap every day. I will wait until a handful of practices get completed before taking to the boards.



What I am paying attention to:



- How does the QB depth chart shake out?



- With a much deeper OL group, who emerges?



- Behind Lacy and Brooks, which WRs can be relied on?



- Who steps up alongside TJ Quinn at ILB?