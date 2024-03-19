ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Spring practice begins today

Ty Spalding

Ty Spalding

Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
Aug 23, 2018
12,095
34,053
26
Jeff Brohm’s second year gets underway, TODAY as Louisville hits the practice fields for spring ball.

Instead of doing an insider notes post after every single practice, I’m going to wait until we compile a decent sample size.

So, look for the first edition of spring practice tidbits this weekend. If there’s anything specific you want to know, drop it in here and I will do my best to get you an answer.

Reminder, again: I will not be doing a practice recap every day. I will wait until a handful of practices get completed before taking to the boards.

What I am paying attention to:

- How does the QB depth chart shake out?

- With a much deeper OL group, who emerges?

- Behind Lacy and Brooks, which WRs can be relied on?

- Who steps up alongside TJ Quinn at ILB?
 
  • Like
Reactions: the artist FKA zipp, Cardsfan150, Cardinal Cash and 11 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ty Spalding

FOOTBALL Spring Practice Tidbits - Volume 1

Replies
23
Views
2K
Premium: Collision Course
ReincarnatedJungleTiger
ReincarnatedJungleTiger
Ty Spalding

FOOTBALL Spring Practice Tidbits

Replies
38
Views
3K
Premium: Collision Course
Shonda97
Shonda97
shadow force

Spring Game Notes Of Interest From Matt Schick

Replies
2
Views
2K
Forum: Louisville Football
KozmasAgain
K
Ty Spalding

FOOTBALL Spring practice begins tomorrow

Replies
62
Views
3K
Premium: Collision Course
gamedaynut
gamedaynut
Ty Spalding

UPDATE A few final evening thoughts as NSD winds down...

Replies
109
Views
6K
Premium: Recruiting Board
CryptoPowell
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today