Rivals.com - Recruiting Rumor Mill: Prospects take in Week 1 across the country
USC quarterback commit Julian Lewis attended Georgia's home opener on Saturday.
Visits to Louisville, Missouri and Kansas are being planned for the 2025 four-star athlete from Belleville (Ill.) Althoff and others could happen as well. Michigan has been hot and cold with Hill but the Wolverines are stepping it back up again as running backs coach Mike Hart has been reaching out more regularly.