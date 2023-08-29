Ty Spalding
Rivals.com - Recruiting Rumor Mill: Visits ramping up as season starts
Four-star Michigan commit Chris Ewald is expected to also visit Miami, Florida State and Auburn.
Grant is still planning out his fall schedule but the 2025 four-star cornerback from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel is working on trips to Purdue, Tennessee, Arkansas, USC and Louisville as those five programs and others continue to make a big impression on him.