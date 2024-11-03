I had my sister's wedding last weekend, and my best friend got married this weekend, so I was spotty with commentary, but MAN, what a win. And yes, if you saw my tweet, I was with Dan Furman last night, and yes, they are working on Isaac Brown's NIL package already.



Not once all season have I pressed the panic button. Have I been frustrated at times? Certainly. But not once have I pressed the panic button and thought and or called for sweeping changes. I never jumped on the train piling on the recruiting philosophy. Haven't flinched on Jeff being the guy here.



And last night was why. That's why you hire Jeff Brohm. And that's why you trust him to run the program the way he sees fit. If Jeff thinks the best shot to win is going portal heavy, lovely. If Jeff thinks he needs to go back to the high school route, lovely. I trust him to make the correct decision.



First win over Clemson

Highest ranked road win in school history

First time Clemson has lost a night game in 11 years



Some shout outs:



- Tyler Shough flipping into the end zone set the tone for the game, and Louisville doesn't win if they don't get six there.



- Isaac Brown is just different. He's special. If there's a hole, he's hitting it, and he's gone.



- Chris Bell was great after the catch. Well done.



- Renato Brown hasn't played all year, and he stepped in and mauled people all night. See below:









- Defensively, the secondary was unbelievable. D'Angelo Hutchinson was all over the field.



- Tayon Holloway has been nothing short of excellent the last few weeks.



- MJ Griffin was spectacular playing in the box and at the line of scrimmage.



- Jordan Guerad has been a difference maker in the middle. Konga came back this game as well.



- Special teams came through. Brock shook off the early misses. Two blocked field goals. While not pretty, onside kicks recovered.



What a FUN night. Win out and it's a great season. Full stop.



Now, they have to go out and do it.