LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After five days of festivities, the University of Louisville is set to take on Washington in the Sun Bowl on Tuesday in the Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on CBS.
It will be Louisville's second appearance in the Sun Bowl and the first since 1958 when Louisville defeated Drake 34-20. Louisville and Washington will meet for the first time in school history.
Harrison Bailey will make his fourth career start and first att Louisivlle when he faces the Huskies on Tuesday.
Tyler Shough's opt-out of Tuesday's game against the Huskies (6-6) opened the door for Bailey, who played sparingly in coach Jeff Brohm's first two seasons in a career that started at Tennessee and continued at UNLV.
"It's important that they do play well if they want to get a position for next year," Brohm said. "They need to prove themselves in this football game, and we have to make decisions after that, according to how the game goes."
The other key opt-outs for Louisville are 1,000-yard receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte and Quincy Riley, who led the secondary with nine pass breakups and had two interceptions. They are joining Shough in preparing for the NFL draft.
Running back Isaac Brown is the top weapon in the Cardinals' offensive arsenal after rushing for 1,074 yards and 11 touchdowns. He became the first true freshman to rush for 1,000 yards in a seaon and broke Lamar Jackson's freshman rushing record.
Defensively, T.J. Quinn and Stanquan Clark, Louisville's top two tacklers, will lead the UofL defense that has allowed just 23 points over the last two games.
The portal didn't have the same impact on the Washington roster, but the Huskies did lose promising freshman linebacker Khmori House, who transferred to North Carolina.
Freshman Demond Williams Jr. is expected to start at QB for the Huskies after taking over for Will Rogers in a 49-21 loss to top-ranked Oregon in the regular-season finale.
"They are opportunities for players who gave a ton of blood, sweat and tears," said coach Jedd Fisch, who is in his first season at Washington after leading a turnaround at Arizona. "For some reason, we've decided that (bowls) are not as important, and I don't agree. ... If you have a chance to go play in a bowl game, it should be a championship mentality."
