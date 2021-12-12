Louisville WBB faces Kentucky today

#5 University of Louisville women's basketball welcomes in-state rival Kentucky to the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday afternoon. The game is scheduled to go at at 1 p.m. ET and broadcast on ESPN and 790-AM WKRD.

Louisville (7-1) have won seven straight games and hopes to win their fifth straight over the Wildcats,. Kentucky (6-2) is coming off a 94-85 loss to DePaul on Thursday.

A key to Louisville’s seven-game winning streak has been a =26.9 scoring margin over opponents. On the season, the Cardinals' scoring margin is =23.3, which ranks third in the ACC and 11th in the country.

The Cards will need to pay a healthy amount respect to UK All-American candidate Rhyne Howard. This season, Howard is leading the Wildcats with 19.5 points per game, while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor. Other weapons for head coach Kyra Elzy have been Dre’una Edwards and Robyn Benton. They average 18.9 and 13.3 points per game, respectively. Edwards is also pulling down a team-high 7.9 rebounds while shooting 61 percent from the floor. Jada Walker rounds out the Wildcats’ double-digit scorers with 11.8 points per game

For UofL, Kianna Smith reached the 1,000-point career mark against Belmont and now has 1,011 points in her collegiate career, between both Louisville and California. She has 411 points in her career at Louisville. Kianna leads the Cards with 11.5 points per game. She's had double digits in each of the last six games and twice has led the team in scoring. She will be recognized prior to the game vs. Kentucky for reaaching the 1,000 plateau.

If you attend today's game, please rememberr that UofL is joining forces with Kroger and the KFC Yum! Center to hold a bottled water drive benefitting Kentucky storm victims at today's game.

Fans can drop their donations of bottled water at the Kroger truck parked on the Pepsi Plaza in front of the KFC Yum! Center.

I swear women's hoops should be outraged by the absolute ineptitude of the refs. I can never really truly support the game when the officiating is so consistently awful.
 
It's ridiculous. How can fans take the game seriously with this level of inconsistency? It's like the officials in women's college hoops should be officiating games at the middle school level.
 
Beyond just the 2 bad technical calls, the officials have protected Howard. The one obvious charge was bailed out with the travel call, and the last Dixon shot that was blocked was actually a foul according to the replay. If the one technical called on Robinson was correct, it should have been assessed on Howard as well.

Ladies need to defend the back door and some of those layups have to start going in.
 
CardsFirst said:
Technical on Cochran for staring? Really what BS. We are playing at the YUM right?
Click to expand...
I'm telling you folks, UofL sports is the epicenter of the Twilight Zone of college sports. Who really believes the Volleyball team is going to win the championship, going undefeated?

If it can go wrong at the wrong time, it will be the Louisville Cardinals.
 
Watch in the 2nd half a sUcK player will take a swing or push one of our players and nothing will be called.
 
If HVL and Engstler can get on track we would be doing some serious damage. Those 2 are way off and we need them to start playing like they’re capable of.
 
Howard is frustrated right now because of our defense we need to keep hounding her. The last thing we want is for her to get on track.
 
And what is it with these announcers? It's a bad shot or decision when it's a miss but a great, aggressive play when it goes in. They have been doing this the entire game.
 
Engstler and HVL both struggled today both woke up in the 4th period. Engstler was big on the rebounding and blocked shots. HVL hit 4 straight shots at crunch time.
 
Latest posts

