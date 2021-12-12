Louisville WBB faces Kentucky today

#5 University of Louisville women's basketball welcomes in-state rival Kentucky to the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday afternoon. The game is scheduled to go at at 1 p.m. ET and broadcast on ESPN and 790-AM WKRD.



Louisville (7-1) have won seven straight games and hopes to win their fifth straight over the Wildcats,. Kentucky (6-2) is coming off a 94-85 loss to DePaul on Thursday.



A key to Louisville’s seven-game winning streak has been a =26.9 scoring margin over opponents. On the season, the Cardinals' scoring margin is =23.3, which ranks third in the ACC and 11th in the country.



The Cards will need to pay a healthy amount respect to UK All-American candidate Rhyne Howard. This season, Howard is leading the Wildcats with 19.5 points per game, while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor. Other weapons for head coach Kyra Elzy have been Dre’una Edwards and Robyn Benton. They average 18.9 and 13.3 points per game, respectively. Edwards is also pulling down a team-high 7.9 rebounds while shooting 61 percent from the floor. Jada Walker rounds out the Wildcats’ double-digit scorers with 11.8 points per game



For UofL, Kianna Smith reached the 1,000-point career mark against Belmont and now has 1,011 points in her collegiate career, between both Louisville and California. She has 411 points in her career at Louisville. Kianna leads the Cards with 11.5 points per game. She's had double digits in each of the last six games and twice has led the team in scoring. She will be recognized prior to the game vs. Kentucky for reaaching the 1,000 plateau.



If you attend today's game, please rememberr that UofL is joining forces with Kroger and the KFC Yum! Center to hold a bottled water drive benefitting Kentucky storm victims at today's game.



Fans can drop their donations of bottled water at the Kroger truck parked on the Pepsi Plaza in front of the KFC Yum! Center.



