ADVERTISEMENT

BB RECRUITING: Louisville closing in on Shelton Henderson

Ty Spalding

Ty Spalding

Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
Aug 23, 2018
12,293
34,811
26
Shelton Henderson
may not be as far along in his process as the two prospects mentioned above, but there’s reason to monitor Louisville as the five-star forward inches closer to a decision on where he’ll play his college hoops.


It would be presumptuous to call Louisville “the leader” to land the 6-foot-6 wing at this juncture, but word is that head coach Pat Kelsey and company have become “a serious threat” to land Henderson’s pledge. There are sharks in the water, of course, as national brands Duke and Texas remain in the mix, but people with intel on the situation insist that the Cardinals have more than a puncher’s chance to add Henderson, who visited Texas over the weekend, to their 2025 class.

Henderson visited Louisville in late August, and it seems as though the trip made an impression that still resonates with the five-star today. So while he’s no lock to land in the Bluegrass State, the fact that Kelsey has the Cardinals in the thick of the hunt with a five-star should be encouraging to an exhausted Louisville fan base that watched the program go a combined 12-52 over the last two seasons
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ethan Moore and Cardinal Cash
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ty Spalding

BB RECRUITING: Couple of notes

Replies
20
Views
3K
Premium: Recruiting Board
cardrock
cardrock
Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL Full Louisville Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced

Replies
7
Views
732
Premium: Collision Course
Bardman
Bardman
73Card

Posted on FB Board by mistake: 'The Athletics' take on our recruiting class:

Replies
5
Views
919
Premium: Recruiting Board
CardBlood
C
shadow force

UofL Football Picked To Finish 5th

Replies
38
Views
3K
Forum: Louisville Football
TheRealVille
TheRealVille
TheRealVille

Cards getting 6 points to ND

Replies
57
Views
2K
Forum: Louisville Football
Ipartiedwithhopgood
I
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back