Shelton Henderson
may not be as far along in his process as the two prospects mentioned above, but there’s reason to monitor Louisville as the five-star forward inches closer to a decision on where he’ll play his college hoops.
It would be presumptuous to call Louisville “the leader” to land the 6-foot-6 wing at this juncture, but word is that head coach Pat Kelsey and company have become “a serious threat” to land Henderson’s pledge. There are sharks in the water, of course, as national brands Duke and Texas remain in the mix, but people with intel on the situation insist that the Cardinals have more than a puncher’s chance to add Henderson, who visited Texas over the weekend, to their 2025 class.
Henderson visited Louisville in late August, and it seems as though the trip made an impression that still resonates with the five-star today. So while he’s no lock to land in the Bluegrass State, the fact that Kelsey has the Cardinals in the thick of the hunt with a five-star should be encouraging to an exhausted Louisville fan base that watched the program go a combined 12-52 over the last two seasons
