Ty Spalding
Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
An hour away from kick off down in South Florida. The spread has bounced back and forth all week, and as it stands now, Louisville is a very slight favorite (-1) on the road.
There was a glimmer of hope that Jarvis Brownlee would be back, but that appears to be out the window.
I'm not overly optimistic about Jawhar Jordan being 100 percent, but, the dude is tougher than most, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him give it a go.
Doesn't get any bigger than this one. ACC Championship on the line. Special season on the line.
How are we feeling, folks?
