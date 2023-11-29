Bryan Hudson, Jawhar Jordan and Ashton Gillotte earn first team honors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team earned significant postseason recognition with 15 selections on the 2023 All-ACC Team, the league announced on Tuesday.



Louisville had three first-team All-ACC honorees, one second-team selection and four on the third team. Seven members of the team earned votes as honorable mentions.



Earning first-team accolades were running back Jawhar Jordan, center Bryan Hudson and defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte.







Jordan has rushed for 1,076 yards and 13 touchdowns, while recording five 100-yard rushing games. The Syracuse transfer finished second in the ACC in rushing and was third in rushing touchdowns. He assisted in knocking off No. 20 Duke with a career-high 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jordan was also a third-team all-purpose player after averaging 113.6 all-purpose yards. He also caught 18 passes for 225 yards including a 75-yard touchdown reception.







The 2023 Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner and a two-time all-conference honoree, Hudson played over 780 snaps this season. He totaled 50 knockdowns and has not allowed a sack all season long.







Gillotte leads the ACC in sacks with 11.0 and was fifth with 14.5 tackles for loss in leading the Cards to finish the regular season with the second-best defense in the league. Gillotte cracked the school’s single-season list and is 10th all-time with 21 career sacks.





Jamari Thrash was the lone player to earn second team accolades after catching 56 passes for 801 yards and six touchdowns. He recorded two 100-yard games and totaled a UofL high 159 yards on four receptions with a score in the 21-14 win over Indiana.







Jack Plummer threw for 2,952 yards and 21 touchdowns, while completing 66.2 percent of his passes. He threw for 388 yards and a season-best five touchdown passes in a win over Boston College. Plummer had three 300-yard games and a trio of three or more touchdown performances.







Michael Gonzalez started all 12 games at left guard, paving the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in Jordan. The Cards averaged 183.5 yards on the ground and the team was 26th nationally in total offense at 438.6 yards per game.







A transfer from Baylor, Devin Neal started 11 games at safety and was third on the team in tackles with 62, including a season-high 11 tackles in a win over Virginia. He ranks third in the ACC in interceptions with four interceptions, including a career-best two in a win over No. 10 Notre Dame.







Earning honorable mention honors were tackles Eric Miller and Willie Tyler on the offensive side, while defensive tackle Dez Tell, linebacker T.J. Quinn and defensive backs Jarvis Brownlee, Quincy Riley and Cam’Ron Kelly rounded out the defensive honorees.







Louisville faces No. 4 Florida State on Saturday, Dec. 2 in the school’s first appearance in the ACC title game in Charlotte, N.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ABC.