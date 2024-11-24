ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL PFF RECAP | Pitt @ Louisville - Week 13

Sorry about the game thread. Had gotten used to @Jtiger94 taking the reigns.

Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts:

OFFENSE:

Monroe Mills - 91.5 (66)
Tyler Shough - 85.2 (67)
Cataurus Hicks - 77.9 (38)
Duke Watson - 77.6 (21)
Isaac Brown - 76.3 (28)
Chris Bell - 68.5 (65)
Renato Brown - 67.6 (35)
Keyjuan Brown - 67.3 (12)
Maurice Turner - 66.2 (9)
Michael Gonzalez - 64.9 (73)
Nate Kurisky - 63.8 (28)
Pete Nygra - 63.1 (73)
JaCorey Brooks - 62.1 (62)
Jonathan Mendoza - 61.6 (41)
Donald Chaney - 55.1 (6)
Trevonte Sylvester - 54.8 (42)
Mark Redman - 49.6 (64)
Duane Martin - 45.7 (13)
Austin Collins - 45.6 (41)
 
