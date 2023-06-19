ADVERTISEMENT

FB RECRUITING: Four to watch.

Dave Lackford

Dave Lackford

I heard things went very well with Nicholas Rodriguez and Noah Carter over the weekend. I'm trying to track down another source before putting in official picks. I was also told things are going well with Xavier Porter and Kevin Levy. I'm close to putting in picks for them too, but need to verify something first. I'm not saying these kids are on commit watch but I wouldn't be surprised if one or two made an announcement this week.




 
